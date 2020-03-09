﻿
Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice

From Halfpenny London to Sassi Holford, Holly wears the most coveted bridal designers

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
Dancing on Ice is back on our screens for a new series, and as well as providing entertainment witnessing the likes of Sally Dynevor and Brendan Cole take to the ice rink, the ITV show also provides a surprising amount of fashion inspiration for brides.

Host Holly Willoughby has regularly worn wedding dresses from covetable designers to host the show alongside Phillip Schofield, and we're sure this series will be no exception.

Take a look back at some of the dreamiest bridal wear Holly has worn here. From feathers to sequins, there's something for everyone…

MORE: 6 top wedding dress trends for 2022

Holly pulled out all the stops for the Dancing on Ice final in 2021 in this gorgeous feathered bridal gown from Lee Petra Grebenau. With a waist-cinching belt, sheer skirt and subtle shimmering embellishment, it would make a beautiful wedding day look.

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
The mum-of-three had a major bridal moment in this Halfpenny London number, which features show-stopping feathered off-the-shoulder detailing, a sheer corseted waist, and fitted skirt. Stunning!

MORE: Look back at Holly Willoughby's wedding to Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
For the Dancing on Ice final in 2020, Holly dazzled in another Lee Petra Grebenau dress which featured a corset top and long sheer sleeves with delicate embellishment that sparkled under the lights.

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
Holly once again wore a wedding dress designer for the Dancing on Ice semi-final, and we think her Lihi Hood champagne-coloured embellished gown would be perfect for brides looking for an elegant alternative to traditional white.

 

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
All eyes were on the Dancing on Ice presenter in this sparkly off-the-shoulder Narces dress, which features a daring thigh-high split and is a show-stopping choice for a second wedding dress to dance the night away in.

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
The mum-of-three looked every inch the fairytale bride in this stunning dress by wedding dress designer Sassi Holford, who has dressed everyone from Autumn Phillips to Alex Jones.

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
The TV personality wore another dress created by a wedding dress designer, Dana Harel, on Dancing on Ice in January, and every detail – from the corset top to the pearl-embellished skirt – is sheer perfection.

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
We love the flapper vibe of this Joao Rolo Couture dress, which Holly wore for the Dancing on Ice Christmas special in 2019. With a layered skirt and glistening silver embellishment, it's a must-have for a vintage-inspired wedding.

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
You'll be inspired to opt for a blush pink wedding dress after seeing Holly in this gorgeous floral-embellished gown from The Wedding Club on Dancing on Ice in 2019.

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
We're getting J.Lo vibes from this Nedret Taciroglu couture dress that Holly wore in 2018. Its figure-hugging silhouette and fabulously OTT feather detailing make it perfect for a dancefloor-ready outfit change at your reception.

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
Holly had a major bridal moment in this strapless gown with a layered tulle skirt from Halfpenny London, the designer who created wedding dresses for celebrities including Millie Mackintosh and Vogue Williams.

RELATED: Kate Halfpenny reveals how to find your dream wedding dress

Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice
For fans of minimalistic wedding dresses, it doesn't get much better than this one-shouldered Sassi Holford dress worn by Holly on Dancing on Ice in 2018.

