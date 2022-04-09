﻿
Inside Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's lavish Florida wedding – LIVE UPDATES

Best photos from the couple's oceanfront wedding

Brooklyn Beckham looks relaxed just hours before wedding to Nicola Peltz
One pandemic, a two-year engagement and months of meticulous planning, and Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, are finally getting married! 

The happy couple announced they were engaged in July 2020, and Brooklyn later told Vogue there were "a lot of tears, she didn't give me an answer for five minutes."

David and Victoria Beckham's son had hoped to marry Nicola in 2021, but he explained to HELLO! they had been forced to postpone their plans: "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult."

Now, they are enjoying a three-day celebration with the likes of Eva Longoria and Mel B. After a reception dinner on Friday evening, Brooklyn and Nicola spent the night apart before reuniting at the altar.

They tied the knot at Nicola's father Nelson Peltz's Montsorrel estate in Palm Beach, Florida which is reportedly worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million). Take a look at all the pictures and details from Brooklyn and Nicola's dreamy wedding…

The groom-to-be was very relaxed ahead of the service as he cruised around in a golf cart.

A small peek inside their lavish wedding venue.

Guests are getting ready for the big day, including Marc Anthony's girlfriend Nadia Ferreira, who looked stunning in a black dress covered in dazzling jewels.

Eva Longoria looked absolutely radiant in a daring dress for the event.

While Serena Williams was rocking leather at a rehearsal dinner, her sister Venus turned up for the main event in a fiery-red fringe dress.

