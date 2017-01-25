Timothy Spall shows off amazing weight loss - see the pics!

Timothy Spall showed off his amazing weight loss at the premiere of his new film Denial on Monday night.

The actor, who played Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter franchise, was wearing a grey slimline suit as he walked the red carpet in London. He reportedly decided to start his own fitness regime back in 2014 and the results are pretty impressive.

"I was a glutton. I loved food. I still do," Timothy admitted. "There's something of a chunky gene in the Spall side of the family. I was always chubby, then I got fat.

Timothy attended the premiere of his new film Denial

"When I was in my early 20s I was 18 and a half stone. You don't control it. I think you get to a certain point where you think, there's no point doing anything about it because I'm fat now and it's going to take a massive revolution in order to face this, so I may as well carry on the way I am."

Timothy's not the only member of the Spall family to shed some pounds recently. In 2013 his son Rafe Spall, also an actor, decided to lose weight.

Timothy's son Rafe lost weight back in 2013

Timothy stars alongside Irish actor and Sherlock star Andrew Scott and Hollywood actress Rachel Weisz in this new blockbuster. He first showcased his new slimmer film last year at the Venice Film Festival for his film The Journey, looking virtually unrecognisable.