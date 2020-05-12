Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is destined to be a star! The eight-year-old is already following in her parents' footsteps and most recently was captured dancing along to their song Mood 4 Eva, from The Lion King, which they collaborated along with Donald Glover. In the footage, which was posted on Blue's stylist, Manuel A. Mendez's Instagram account, the little girl showcased her moves, dressed in a pastel pink dress and wearing her hair down in braids. Manuel has been working for the Carter family for many years and has been styling Blue since she was a baby, picking out adorable age-appropriate outfits for her public appearances with her famous parents.

In February, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify after featuring in her mum's song, Brown Skin Girl, taken from her album The Lion King: The Gift, in which the little girl is credited as a lyricist. The eight-year-old has also appeared on the singer's 2004 song Blue, and has been involved with some of her dad's songs too, including Legacy and Blue's Freestyle/We Family. She even became the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart after featuring in the rapper's single Glory, just two days after she was born.

Beyoncé is a doting mum to Blue and twins Rumi and Sir

Blue has made several public appearances with her parents, including at red carpet events and glitzy award ceremonies. She even featured in Beyoncé's music video for her single, Spirit. Her younger siblings Rumi and Sir, meanwhile, are still too young, as Jay-Z explained to Prince Harry while on the red carpet at The Lion King premiere in London in 2019. When the royal asked where they were, he replied: "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home."

There is no doubt that Beyoncé is a doting mum, and the star gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America in 2018. She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids." She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary last April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella. The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

