Gigi Hadid's dad shares sweet family photo ahead of her baby's arrival to mark special occasion Bella Hadid's older sister is expecting her first baby with One Direction's Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has an incredibly close family, and on Tuesday her older sister Alana celebrated her birthday. To mark the special day, their dad Mohamed shared a sweet tribute post on Instagram dedicated to both the birthday girl and the rest of his children. The businessman shared a picture from Alana's celebrations, and another photo of him surrounded by all of his children, including Gigi's younger siblings, Bella and Anwar, who he shares with ex-wife Yolanda Hadid. He wrote: "My kids my life. My legacy. @mariellemama @lanzybear @gigihadid @bellahadid @anwarhadid We all give a very happy weekend and an extra two days of birthdays to @lanzybear."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston supported by ex Justin Theroux as she makes major announcement

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid shows off bare baby bump for first time

The 25-year-old model announced her pregnancy in May, and is looking forward to becoming a first-time mum. She is said to be welcoming a little girl.

Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik's baby is due in September, and recently the mum-to-be headed to New York to prepare for everything ahead of her daughter's birth, after isolating in Pennsylvania with Zayn, her mum and siblings for the majority of lockdown.

Gigi Hadid's dad shared a sweet family photo to mark daughter Alana's birthday

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the supermodel gave fans a full tour of her Manhattan apartment – which she has been designing and curating for the past year.

The 25-year-old shared a look inside most of the rooms in her apartment, which she bought back in 2016 for a reported $4million.

The 2,085-square-foot property, which has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, features a quirky and colourful Missoni couch, which takes pride of place in the living room, and is topped with throw pillows by Jean-Paul Gaultier.

READ: Kim Kardashian pictured looking relaxed at family party days before Kanye West meeting

Gigi is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik

While the star has been keeping a low profile during her pregnancy, she recently took part in an Instagram Live to promote her latest project with V magazine – the Gigi Journal Part II.

In the footage, the star opened up about her pregnancy and showed off her bare baby bump for the first time. Revealing why she has been keeping her pregnancy so secret, she told viewers: "Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I am not sharing more but I am pregnant through a pandemic… obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world.

"That's a reason that I felt like it's not really something that I need to share apart with my family and friends."

Reassuring her fans that they will see pictures of her pregnancy sometime in the future, she added: "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump, and sending it to friends and family and it has been cute and exciting and I'm trying to document it well because I've hear a lot of people say 'make sure you don't miss it' and I will be sharing stuff like that in the future.

"I am not rushed to do it and I feel like right now I want to experience it and I write in my journal a lot."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.