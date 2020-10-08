Gwen Stefani gets fans talking with rare photo of lookalike niece and son Zuma The No Doubt singer shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani is a doting mum to three sons, and is also the proud aunt of many nieces and nephews - including 12-year-old Stella, who looks just like the singer!

The No Doubt star delighted fans by sharing a rare photo of Stella with Gwen's middle son, Zuma, on Instagram recently, and they were quick to comment on her likeness to her famous aunt.

Gwen – who is also Stella's godmother – wrote alongside the picture: "Happy bday to my beautiful goddaughter Stella Stefani. Beautiful inside and out! We love you! G x."

The Voice judge had also shared a second image of Stella wearing makeup, after Gwen had given her a makeover.

Blake Shelton reflects on marriage plans to Gwen Stefani

"Wow, she looks so much like you!" one fan remarked, while another wrote: "Omg your niece is a mini you!" A third added: "She has her aunty Gwen's strong attitude! You go girl!"

Gwen Stefani's niece Stella and son Zuma

Stella is incredibly close to her aunt, and recently featured in a sweet video posted by the singer over the weekend.

The pair were celebrating Gwen's birthday on Saturday, and the star introduced Stella to her fans days before her own big day.

Asking her how old she was, Stella replied: "I'm 11," to which Gwen replied: "And I'm 12!" much to the amusement of the pre-teen.

Gwen's niece Stella asked her aunt to do her makeup

Stella is Gwen's brother Todd's daughter, and spent lockdown with her famous aunt and her cousins at Blake Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

Blake recently opened up about their time together during an appearance on The Ellen Show, and told the host that Todd had helped them film their music video for their latest duet, Happy Anywhere.

Gwen and Blake have since returned to LA, and are getting ready for the next series of The Voice, which premieres later in the month.

Gwen and Blake Shelton isolated in Oklahoma for the majority of the lockdown

Fans are looking forward to seeing them go head-to-head on the popular talent show, which will see them judge alongside John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

When the trailer for the show was released in September, viewers rushed to comment on the couple's chemistry, with one writing: "Favourite couple of all time," while another wrote: "They totally make The Voice." A third added: "Gwen, you were missed last season, you make the show better."

Gwen and Blake met on the show in 2014, and began dating the following year.

