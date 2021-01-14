Is this what Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will wear on their wedding day? The star recently revealed the engagement almost didn't happen

Here’s something to be excited about! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged in October 2020 and they're already ringing in the New Year with some wedding bells.

The adorable couple can't wait to walk down the aisle and it looks like they’re well on their way.

On Thursday, Gwen surprised her Instagram followers when she posted a photo on her Stories and it featured two beautiful wedding bells.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani reveals details of her magical engagement to Blake Shelton

There was no commentary to go with the snapshot which had been snuck in between several other photos and videos of Gwen performing on the Today Show.

The personalised gift-wrapped, baby blue bells featured a morning suit on one and a wedding dress on the other, hinting at what they could wear on their big day.

Gwen's gown had a cute Hollaback Girl trim, and Blake's wouldn't have been complete without a Western Bolo tie.

Gwen received the cutest set of wedding bells

The pair's nuptials have been put on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Gwen recently opened up about it on Ryan Seacrest's radio show.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point," the singer said. "My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation.

Blake proposed with a $500,000 ring

"I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing. Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s too many people for COVID so we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months."

When the wedding does take place it’s likely to happen at their Oklahoma Ranch, where Blake proposed.

Gwen has gushed about how much she loves the property and its country surroundings and her three sons adore it too.

