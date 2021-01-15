Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola left in hysterics in fun family video call The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mum to three children

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been keeping in touch over video call during the past week due to work commitments, and it hasn't stopped them from having the best of times together from afar.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and her daughter Lola were pictured in hysterics in a screengrab from their FaceTime with Mark this week – which was shared on the Riverdale star's Instagram account.

The trio were also joined by Joaquin, who was chatting to them in the car on what looked to be his way home from school.

Mark is often away for work and the family reunited during the Christmas holidays after four months apart.

The actor had been staying in Vancouver to film the latest series of Riverdale, but made sure that he didn't miss out on key celebrations during his time away thanks to the invention of video calls.

Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola were laughing during their video call with Mark Consuelos and Joaquin

What's more, until September, Kelly and Mark had been staying at home with their children during the lockdown, which marked one of the longest periods of time they had done so during their marriage.

The pair even co-presented several episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan from their New York home, while their kids made regular appearances on camera.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

During a previous episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress revealed that during her children's childhood, Mark was always considered the "fun parent" due to him coming home at the weekends with airport gifts, while she was associated with discipline.

She said: "For years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

The celebrity couple met on All My Children

The mother-of-three recently opened up about her fun relationship with her children in present day during an interview with Access.

On her only daughter, she said: "Lola's disgusted by us. She gives us a hard time in our kitchen talking to each other.

Mark was considered the fun parent during his children's upbringing

"Like if I am eating an apple in the kitchen she's like 'Do you have to eat that here' and I'm like 'Don't really know where else I can eat it. And why are you here doing your homework when you have a dorm!'"

On her children's attitudes to being in the public eye, Kelly admitted: "Sometimes they hate it, mostly they hate. "But they've also reached the age where they've figured out that our talking about them and their headline-making material is what has kept them from living a really nice life. So they can shut it and get a job!"

