Kelly Ripa stuns with short hair transformation in epic throwback photo

Kelly Ripa has shoulder-length blonde hair that she often styles in loose waves while presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan.

But over the years, the All My Children star has experimented with many different hair looks, including a chic bob.

On Instagram this week, the mother-of-three shared a fun throwback photo of herself with short hair as she celebrated her friend, Lucifer star Rachael Harris' birthday.

In the photo, Kelly's hair was styled in a side parting and oozed volume with a bouncy blowdry.

The Hope and Faith star has been sporting the same hairstyle for many years now, although she isn't afraid to change up her look for fun.

Kelly Ripa looked stunning with short hair

Each Halloween, Kelly and co-star Ryan Seacrest have fun dressing up in various wigs, and over the years, the actress has rocked various hair lengths and colours, from Wednesday Addams' iconic braids to long Rapunzel-length hair.

And while Kelly looks fabulous as a blonde, the star's husband Mark Consuelos admitted he likes seeing her just as much with grey hair.

Kelly admitted that her hair "at this point is all spray because my hair is grey" during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2020.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star often styles her hair in loose waves

Mark said of Kelly's hair: "I think it looks beautiful; I like it. I'm looking forward to when it's just completely grey."

Until Live with Kelly and Ryan returned to the studio in September, the presenters had been hosting the programme from home.

Kelly's family made regular appearances on camera during this time, and Mark even filled in for Ryan on several occasions, co-hosting with his wife.

Kelly enjoys getting dressed up with different hairstyles

The TV host has returned to work after the Christmas break, having reunited with husband Mark at the beginning of December.

The actor was away for four months filming the latest series of Riverdale in Vancouver.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos with their three children

While the family are used to Mark being away from home due to his job, this time they were unable to visit him due to the pandemic, making it a little harder than usual.

However, thanks to technology, Kelly and Mark were in constant contact, and regularly paid sweet public tributes to each other on social media.

