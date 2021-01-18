Jennifer Lopez's stepdaughters show support for star during special family day out The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has a close relationship with soon-to-be stepdaughters, Ella and Natasha, and they are incredibly proud of the singer!

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max supported by brother Ryan

Alex Rodriguez and his daughters enjoyed a special day out with J-Lo over the weekend as she debuted her JLo Beauty range at Sephora.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker went along to the branch at the Brickell City Centre in Miami, and signed boxes of her new products.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a look inside Jennifer Lopez's stunning NY penthouse

Ella and Natasha proudly posed in front of a giant poster for JLo Beauty, where Jennifer was seen modelling her products.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez sunbathing in a tiny white bikini makes us long for the summer

SEE: Jennifer Lopez gives full tour inside incredible $24 million New York penthouse

Alex shared the sweet image on Instagram, which was then re-posted by the singer, who was no doubt grateful for the support.

Jennifer Lopez's stepdaughters showed their support for her new JLo Beauty range

Alex also posted a fun picture of himself and Jennifer next to the same poster, writing alongside it: "Visiting JLO Beauty with my JLo beauty."

The talented star launched JLo Beauty on 1 January and hosted a small party to mark the special occasion at her penthouse in New York.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez reveals major family change involving twins Emme and Max

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and her sisters throw party for their mom - and it's emotional!

The event coincided with New Year's Eve, and was attended by close friends and family, including Jennifer's twins Emme and Max, her mum Guadalupe and sister Lynda.

JLo has a close bond with Ella and Natasha

Jennifer prefers to keep her family life out of the spotlight but has previously opened up about her stepdaughters during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares adorable photo of twins Emme and Max inside their stylish home

The Maid in Manhattan star revealed that she had saved all her dresses for them, as well as her daughter Emme, and that they often discuss which outfits they would like to inherit when they are older.

Jennifer and A-Rod with the star's daughter Emme

"Ella told me: 'I want your [Grammy's] dress with the orchid,' and Emme is like: 'What about that [dress], mummy? Are we going to keep that? Don't throw that out.' They tell me all the time," she said.

SEE: Jennifer Lopez embraces natural hair length as she reveals short ponytail

READ: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme shares glimpse inside her stylish bedroom

A-Rod and Jennifer's children all get on incredibly well, and the celebrity couple have previously spoken out about their kids' close relationship.

Jennifer and Alex with their children

Talking to People, the Selena actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends.

"I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.