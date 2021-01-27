Kelly Ripa surprises with shower video from bathroom inside New York townhouse The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has an incredible home in the Big Apple

Kelly Ripa is never one to take herself too seriously and delighted fans with a quirky video of herself from inside the shower on Monday.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star posted footage on Instagram of herself in the shower with an… orange.

The All My Children star looked as glamorous as ever in the fun footage, with her hair tied back and minimal makeup. What's more, the TV host gave fans a glimpse inside her huge walk-in shower at her family's townhouse in New York.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa stuns fans with quirky shower video

Kelly lives at the stunning property with her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and husband Mark Consuelos.

Earlier in the day, Mark – who is currently away from home filming – surprised his wife with a huge bouquet of flowers. Touched by the romantic gesture, Kelly shared photos of the beautiful flowers on social media.

Kelly and Mark are often away from each other for long periods of time due to their work schedules, which see the actor work away in Vancouver a lot to film Riverdale.

Kelly Ripa inside the shower at her family home

While the celebrity couple miss each other while apart, they keep in touch via FaceTime, from virtual dates to work meetings with their production company.

Kelly was even there for Mark over the weekend when he visited the dentist. The Hope and Faith actress shared a photo of her sympathetically watching on as her husband sat in the dreaded chair, and wrote in the caption: "Sending empathy."

Last year, Kelly and Mark got to experience living together for a long period of time during the pandemic.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos with their three children

The family stayed at their home in Manhattan and also spent time at their beach house in the Hamptons during the weekends when it was safe to do so.

During this period of time, Kelly worked at home while hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan with Ryan Seacrest, and Mark even co-hosted the show with her on several occasions.

On her first day back in the ABC studio in September, Ryan Seacrest said to his co-star: "This is the longest period of time you guys have been together since I started, right?"

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children

She said: "Yes 100 per cent. What was great is that his schedule, they finally by season three figured it out where they could shoot a bunch of his stuff at the same time so he could come home and spend time with us and go back and forth and that was really nice.

"But then the pandemic happened and we spent an unprecedented amount of time together. We spent six months together in the same house. It was a testament that we really like each other."

