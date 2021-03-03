Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban reveals upsetting moment during family day out The Undoing star and country singer share daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are currently staying in Australia during the pandemic, and have been able to enjoy carrying on with life almost normally over there – while keeping their distance and wearing masks.

This included a recent trip to the theatre at Sydney Opera House, but unfortunately, the event took a sour turn after Nicole was hit by another theatre-goer.

Keith opened up about the incident during an appearance on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban

The award-winning star explained: "We were sitting down with Nic's mum and we were clapping. It was a great performance and everyone was cheering and cheering.

"I looked around and I see a few people standing and a few more and I thought 'oh I'm getting up'. "And then this guy behind me just whacked Nic, like really hit her, with the programme.'"

Nicole Kidman was hit by a fellow theatre-goer during a trip to the opera house

Recalling the shocking moment, Keith revealed that Nicole looked over at him and her mum and said: "He just hit me!"

"It's a bit of a pickle I was in because I'm a husband and you want to defend your wife but it took a lot of restraint. I was pretty upset," he said.

Adding that there was etiquette that the family was unaware of, he said: "We did not know that you are not supposed to stand in the opera.

Keith Urban opened up about the incident

Having not been to the opera before ever in my life, I am sensitive to the etiquette." Luckily, Nicole and Keith, along with her mother, still had a nice time and shared a smiling photo from the night which was posted on Instagram.

The celebrity couple both grew up in Australia and have been enjoying spending quality time Down Under during the past few months.

Nicole and Keith are staying at their 111-acre farmhouse in New South Wales, with their daughters Sunday and Faith.

On Sunday night, the entire family got dressed up for the virtual Golden Globes, where Nicole had been nominated for an award for her role in The Undoing.

Nicole and Keith were joined by the star's mother Janelle

The actress was joined by her husband and daughters on the sofa as they waited to hear the winner.

The little girls, who are rarely photographed, were all dressed up for the special event, wearing matching white frocks, and almost nearly upstaged their famous mum!

While Nicole missed out on the award to The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, it looked like the entire family had a night to remember!

