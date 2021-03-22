Nicole Kidman's lifestyle change revealed following lockdown injury The Undoing star is currently staying in Australia with husband Keith Urban and their daughters

Nicole Kidman suffered a painful injury at the beginning of the pandemic after falling over during a run in Nashville, and breaking her ankle as a result.

The Undoing star has since discovered the benefits of topical CBD, which she experimented with during her recovery.

The Hollywood star hasn't looked back either, and has since partnered up with SeraLabs – becoming the brand's first-ever strategic business partner and global brand ambassador for their topical products.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman pampers sister Antonia during time together in Australia

"The partnership with SeraLabs was an easy decision for me," Nicole said.

"With my injury last year, I experienced the benefit of CBD wellness products first-hand. I believe these products are a vital solution in health and wellness and Nancy [Duitch – SeraLabs' CEO] and SeraLabs are a company I believe in.

Nicole Kidman is the brand ambassador of SeraLabs

"Joining them in this partnership is something I am very excited about!"

Nicole's involvement in the company is incredibly exciting for SeraLabs too. The brand's CEO and CURE Pharmaceutical Chief Strategic Officer added: "We could not be more excited by Nicole's decision to join our team.

"We wanted to work with someone who genuinely cares about growing the business as much as we do. A person just looking to lend their name was never going to work for us. She is savvy, forward-thinking and embodies our brand values."

The Undoing star discovered the benefits of topical CBD after breaking her ankle

SeraLabs was founded in 2018 and is a global leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors. The brand's products are available to buy online in national and regional stores.

Nicole is a huge fan of SeraLabs products for both wellness and beauty use and in her most recent Instagram post, the actress was seen giving her sister Antonia a foot massage with the brand's heel souffle.

Nicole with husband Keith Urban

"Does anyone else out there do this for their sister? I mean come on… but I'm not doing it all day," she wrote alongside footage of herself pampering her sister.

In another post in February, the award-winning actress was seen applying the brand's Radiant Glow Face Oil, which helped to enhance her complexion.

