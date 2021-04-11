Nicole Kidman shares rare family photo to mark special occasion The Undoing star is married to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has spent the past few months in Australia, and has enjoyed every moment of it.

The Undoing star has been able to regularly meet up with her family regularly, including her sister Antonia, who is also her best friend.

MORE: Nicole Kidman stuns in sheer dress as she teases exciting news

To mark National Sibling Day on Saturday, the Hollywood star paid a special tribute to her sibling, which she shared on Instagram.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: A look at Nicole Kidman and sister Antonia's incredibly close bond

Taking to the popular picture-sharing platform, Nicole shared a beautiful picture of the pair of them sitting on a fence in the middle of a field – likely the star's grounds on her New South Wales farm.

READ: Nicole Kidman's children following in their parents' footsteps - all we know

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor shares rare glimpse inside life in Florida

In the caption, the Big Little Lies star wrote: "Thinking of my first and forever best friend @AntoniaKidman for National Sibling Day today."

Nicole Kidman shared a rare photo with her sister Antonia to mark National Sibling Day

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Love the bond between you," while another wrote: "Such a beautiful picture." A third added: "Nothing better than great friends."

MORE: Nicole Kidman poses in dressing gown inside Australian home

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's bedroom at Australian farmhouse

Both Nicole and Antonia, 50, grew up in Melbourne, Australia, with their parents Anthony Kidman, a psychologist, and Janelle.

While Nicole went on to pursue an acting career, Antonia found success as a journalist and a television presenter.

Nicole with Antonia and her daughter Lucia

The sisters are incredibly close – so much so that Antonia and her children moved in with Nicole while her husband Keith Urban was at their home in America.

"I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to The New York Times. "I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals she's 'so sad' as daughter Sunday receives frustrating news

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's unique living situation with daughters revealed

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

Nicole is a proud mum of four children; she shares Bella, 28, and Connor, 26, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, and daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, ten, with country singer Keith.

Antonia often accompanies her sister on the red carpet

Antonia, meanwhile, has six children. She welcomed daughters Lucia and Sybella and sons Hamish and James with her first husband Angus Hawley.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor sparks reaction with rare personal photo

In 2010 she married Craig Marran and they went on to welcome two boys, Nicolas and Alexander.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.