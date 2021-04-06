Nicole Kidman shares rare photo of family's celebratory weekend inside Australian farmhouse The Undoing star lives with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and her family have been staying in Australia over the past few months and celebrated Easter Down Under over the weekend.

The Undoing star made sure that the day was made special for her daughters Sunday and Faith, and took to Instagram to share a glimpse into their day.

The Hollywood star posted a picture from inside their New South Wales farmhouse, showing one of her pet cats, Ginger, playing with a colourful Easter egg while laying across the sofa.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban shares glimpse inside their Australian home

A huge basket filled with eggs was seen next to Ginger, which looked to have been from a hunt around the house that Sunday and Faith no doubt enjoyed.

Nicole – who is also mum to older children Bella and Connor Cruise – shares her youngest two daughters with husband Keith Urban.

The family isolated at their home in Nashville for the first few months of the pandemic, before moving to Australia in the summer for Nicole's work. They have been there ever since.

Nicole Kidman shared a look inside her Easter celebrations with her family

The Hours actress is having a wonderful time in Australia, and is making the most of being so close to her mum Janelle and sister Antonia, who both live nearby.

The celebrity couple never leave their children, and have been getting help from her sister and mother while they have been working.

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

The Undoing star is a doting mum to daughters Sunday and Faith

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

Meanwhile, in August, Nicole opened up in an interview published in HELLO! about her family's experience in lockdown.

Nicole and Keith Urban have been in Australia since the summer

She said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies.

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

