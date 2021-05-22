Christine Lampard is gorgeous in figure-hugging skinny jeans The Loose Women star enjoyed dinner with husband Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has found what style works for her and is sticking with it – and we don't blame her.

The Loose Women star looked gorgeous once again on Friday as she rocked another pair of figure-hugging, black skinny jeans for a romantic meal with husband Frank Lampard.

MORE: Christine Lampard looks fresh-faced for family stroll with newborn son Freddie

Christine looked super chic as she arrived at an Italian restaurant in Mayfair, teaming her jeans with a black tuxedo jacket, embroidered T-shirt and a pair of knee-high leather and suede boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 style lessons

Keeping her look classic in all black – as seen in photos obtained by Mail Online – the 42-year-old added a pop of colour with a bold red lip, gold hoop earrings and a leopard print face mask.

Frank looked equally as cool as he followed close behind his wife in a navy jacket and chinos.

Christine has been a big fan of skinny jeans lately and last rocked a pair earlier this month for another Friday night date with her husband.

MORE: Inside Frank and Christine Lampard's incredible £10million London home

MORE: Christine Lampard reveals parenting struggle with daughter during lockdown

Christine and Frank have enjoyed a number of dates in recent weeks

The couple dined at upmarket 45 Park Lane, with Christine teaming her trusty jeans with a crisp white shirt and the same pair of boots.

Christine and Frank's most recent outing comes after he gave fans a glimpse into his personal life, admitting how much he has enjoyed spending some downtime with his family following the birth of his son, Freddie, in March.

As well as Freddie, Frank shares two-year-old daughter Patricia with Christine. He is also a doting father to two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

Christine and Frank welcomed Freddie in March

Speaking with his cousin Jamie Redknapp via Mail Online, the dad-of-four explained that because he is no longer the manager of Chelsea FC, he has more time to spend with his loved ones.

"Certainly a managerial career means much more sacrifice than as a player," he said. "For instance, Patricia was born when I was manager at Derby and I was engrossed in my work. Being there this time has been the big positive."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.