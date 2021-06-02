Jennifer Garner wows fans with new glimpse inside stylish family home The 13 Going on 30 star is a doting mother to three children who she shares with ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has delighted fans with an uplifting social media post following the Memorial Day weekend.

MORE: Jennifer Garner makes announcement after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted together

The Hollywood star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share footage of herself reading an assortment of books in a fun montage, to promote Save the Children's 100 Days of Reading initiative.

In the video, Jennifer was pictured sitting in front of her sprawling staircase inside her LA mansion.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner discusses her parenting style with Michelle Obama

The monochrome hallway featured a side table with decorative flowers and a leather armchair, where Jennifer was seated.

MORE: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's relationship in the wake of Bennifer

MORE: Ben Affleck 'supports' Jennifer Lopez at Vax Live following Alex Rodriguez split

The video got fans talking – with many praising the actress for her upbeat personality. "You are adorable! And love this so much. Kids need books in their life," one wrote, while another commented: "You are so funny!" A third added: "I love this video Jennifer!"

In the caption, the mother-of-three had shared details about Save the Children's reading campaign.

Jennifer Garner shared a new glimpse inside her LA mansion

She wrote: "Join @savethechildren for #100DaysOfReading—help your baby/toddler/child fall in love with reading this summer—visit your local library, create a book exchange with friends, read old favorites again and again.

"Finding the joy in reading is the best gift you can give your child, and it all starts with a lap and love!"

MORE: Jennifer Garner makes bold move in hilarious new video

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares rare family photo to mark special occasion

Jennifer lives in LA with her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The Hollywood star is a doting mother to three children

Ben is currently hitting the headlines following his rumoured romance with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

The former couple have been pictured together several times since J-Lo announced her separation from Alex Rodriguez.

Most recently, the Hollywood stars were photographed – in pictures obtained by MailOnline - at the singer's private Florida residence.

MORE: Jennifer Garner debuts new short hairdo - see her makeover

SEE: Jennifer Garner's living room looks like library

J-Lo, 51 was all smiles as she walked down a flight of stairs outside, while the Oscar-winning actor followed close behind.

The new pictures have certainly sent 'Bennifer' fans into overdrive - prompting further relationship rumours.

Jennifer shares her children with Ben Affleck

Meanwhile, Ben - who has remained on good terms with his ex-wife – recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day.

MORE: Jennifer Garner just shared a bikini video she swore she would never post

MORE: Alex Rodriguez makes dig at Ben Affleck when asked about Bennifer relationship

The actor posted a series of family pictures of them together with their kids, and wrote: "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.