Geri Horner thrills fans with exciting announcement in honour of special occasion The Spice Girls star had something to celebrate!

Geri Horner will no doubt have delighted fans after she posted a heartfelt tribute to them in celebration of a very special anniversary.

The former Spice Girls star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where she shared a link to the group's official account.

The mum-of-two wrote: "To our die-hard and loyal fans: without you, there is no us – sending endless love and gratitude.

Whoever you are, whatever your dreams – live them, be them. The Spice Girls motto is testament to that."

The post she linked to was a video of the group from the time of their first album release back in 1996, revealing that the Spice Girls are releasing a special edition of that very album.

The video's caption read: "SURPRISE!! To mark the 25th Anniversary of our debut album 'Spice' we are releasing a limited edition collection of vinyl and cassettes PLUS a 2CD deluxe featuring some previously unreleased tracks and demos.

"Thank you to the best fans in the world for your continued support and for sticking with us 25 years on, we love you!!! You can pre-order now (link in bio). #SPICE25."

Geri paid a heart-melting tribute to her fans

Fans were clearly thrilled, with their comments including: "SPICE 25! YES," and: "Love it! Thank you girls!"

The occasion comes just a couple of weeks after Geri celebrated another anniversary from her long career in the music industry.

She shared a series of screenshots from the music video for Mi Chico Latino in honour of the fact that it had been 22 years since the single was released.

The Spice Girls shared exciting news with fans

The first photo showed Geri sitting on board a yacht, wearing a black bikini and a floral cover-up.

In another picture, the glam star wore a black bikini top and tiny shorts as she walked up the beach, her wet hair falling down her back.

Geri captioned her post: "Mi Chico Latino was released on this day 22 years ago. Loved this video shoot!"

