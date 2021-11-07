George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reveals how daughter Harper helped devastating cause The GMA star and Go Ask Ali author have been married since 2001

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth are encouraging their children to give back to those in need, and it sounds like they are doing a fantastic job.

On a recent episode of her popular podcast, Go Ask Ali, the mom-of-two opened up about their daughter Harper's desire to help a cause in need after being left devastated.

The podcast episode was focusing on the ongoing climate crisis and the anxiety that young people are feeling over it.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth shares emotional celebration

Ali revealed that Harper had been affected by climate anxiety and had asked to do a lemonade stand to raise money for polar bears after being left horrified by a photo of their living conditions.

She explained: "A few years ago my youngest daughter wanted to have a lemonade stand and we have always said that if you have a bake sale or a lemonade stand you have to do it for a cause.

"My daughter Harper said 'We have a cause, we have a cause,' and I said 'What is it?' and she said 'Polar bears'."

Ali Wentworth with youngest daughter Harper

"I asked how that was a cause and she showed me a photograph of an emaciated and dirty polar bear sort of trouncing through what looked like a melted fjord, it was just water. And she said 'Mom, it's because of global warming they are dying'.

"It devastated my youngest daughter."

The doting mom continued to add that Harper wanted to have a lemonade stand in order to "Save the polar bears" and that "It was a crisis and an emergency and she wanted to raise money right away."

Ali and George Stephanopoulos with their two daughters

"It's real this climate anxiety," the star concluded.

Ali often shares snippets of her family life on her podcast, which covers a vast range of topics, from raising teenagers to the impact of gossip.

The TV star lives in New York with her husband George and daughter Elliott, 19, and Harper, 16.

Ali and George have been married since 2001

In a previous episode of Go Ask Ali, the actress opened up about the family's big change after her firstborn left home in September to attend university.

The proud parent revealed that Elliott was "thriving" in her new environment but admitted it had been emotional waving goodbye to her when she dropped her off.

