Reba McEntire pays emotional tribute to late mother alongside previously-unseen family photos

Reba McEntire was in a reflective mood on Saturday as she remembered her late mother Jacqueline, on what would have been her birthday.

The country superstar took to Instagram to share a series of never-before-seen family photos of herself with her late mom, alongside an emotional message.

She wrote: "Mama, I wish we were celebrating with you but I know you are celebrating in heaven. Love and miss you a bunch! Happy birthday!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Happy heavenly birthday," while another wrote: "Just know you and your family are in my prayers daily."

A third added: "Happy birthday to your mama in heaven! Such beautiful photos and I can only imagine such great memories! She is celebrating and watching over you!"

Reba's mother passed away in March 2020 at the age of 93, following a battle with cancer.

Reba McEntire shared an emotional tribute on her late mother's birthday

At the time, Reba posted about her mom's passing, writing: "Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today.

"She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends."

Reba continued: "Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us.

Reba lost her beloved mother in 2020

"We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama.

"Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time - she gave you her undivided attention. We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories.

"Thank you Lord for that." The singer ended the tribute by asking people to donate to her charity to help raise more funds for those in need.

"In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund," she wrote.

