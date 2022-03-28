Kate Middleton's brother James sparks baby news with sweet Mother's Day post

James Middleton marked Mother's Day with a special post on Instagram and it quickly sent fans into a meltdown.

Taking to his Instagram, the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother shared a beautiful picture of his dogs alongside a vase full of pink flowers and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all the mother's (especially my mother), grandmother's, dog mum's and soon to be mother's out there."

The post had an incredible reaction with fans and was quickly liked over 10,000 times. In the comments, however, many speculated if there was a hidden message behind his words.

"Ahhhhhh is someone having a baby," one follower wondered, whilst a second asked: "Soon to be meaning Alizée?" "That's how I interpreted that's too..." another wrote, replying to the speculative comments.

James posted an adorable photo of his dogs alongside some flowers

"NEW MUMMY?? OMG!!!!" a fourth exclaimed.

James and Alizée Thevenet married in 2021 and will celebrate their first wedding anniversary later this year, in September.

The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d'Azur, on 11 September.

The couple married in September 2021

The couple's dogs Ella and Mabel were flower girls, and the day was celebrated in style by their nearest and dearest, including James's sister the Duchess of Cambridge, together with the Duke and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Also present was his sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews, and their young children Arthur and Grace – and of course his parents Michael and Carole Middleton.

Alizée was a beautiful bride, with pictures shared exclusively with HELLO! showing the 32-year-old wearing a white floor-length gown featuring a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing.

The gown not only perfectly tied in with their destination wedding, but it also happened to be the exact dress that James' mother Carole Middleton wore on her big day with Michael.