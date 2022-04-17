Carrie Underwood looks breathtaking in sheer ballgown during special performance The award-winning singer has a fabulous sense of style

Carrie Underwood had a weekend to remember as she performed at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night.

The award-winning singer looked gorgeous dress in a sheer white ballgown featuring statement ruffle sleeves and an intricate beaded skirt.

"I love gettin' all gussied up on a Saturday night to go play at the @opry ! I am forever honored to be a part of this family!" she wrote alongside the picture.

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood perform together

Fans were quick to comment on Carrie's latest look, with one writing: "That dress is STUNNING," while another wrote: "A beautiful performance, and you looked incredible." A third added: "This dress," alongside a series of love heart emojis.

It's been an exciting time for Carrie, who scooped up awards at the CMT Music Awards last week, just after she scooped up a Grammy for her album, My Savior.

Carrie's loved ones couldn't have been prouder, and her husband Mike Fisher paid a heartfelt tribute to her on social media shortly after her win.

The 41-year-old shared a picture of Carrie, and captioned the post with: "This one is special! Couldn't be more proud of @carrieunderwood for her Grammy win for 'My Savior.'"

This was the star's eighth Grammy win, for Best Roots Gospel Album. Carrie is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon and next month she will be back in Las Vegas to kick off her Reflections residency again.

The county star has an incredible sense of style

Reflections is Carrie's very first residency, and celebrates her greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international star.

Of her first residency, Carrie said: "It's such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.

"I'm so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas."

