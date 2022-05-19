Savannah Guthrie's youthful looks are the talk of the town after posing with Today co-stars The star sparked a big conversation

Savannah Guthrie took the red carpet in her stride recently when she posed up a storm at the Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People in Media awards and fans couldn't get over her appearance.

The Today show host dazzled in a blue ruffled skirt, plunging top and cropped jacket as she beamed with her co-hosts, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager by her side.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie misses Today as Hoda Kotb is joined by new co-host

Savannah shared images of the night out on Instagram and was immediately inundated with comments and questions from her loyal followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie and her Today show co-hosts star in Super Bowl ad

"Savannah looks FABULOUS," wrote one, while a second added: "Savannah is getting better looking every day," and a third commented: "Your outfit game has been on point these days Guthrie!"

Others had questions for Savannah as they asked where they can buy her skirt and also the secret to her youthful good looks.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie makes brave fashion statement in unexpected outfit

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares bittersweet end to show on Today

It's hard to believe that the mom-of-two recently turned 50 and she shared how she celebrated with her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Savannah looked radiant as she posed alongside her co-stars

She posted several pictures from the day as well as a series of throwback photos she'd received from friends.

Savannah enjoyed some well-deserved relaxation with family, interacting with loved ones, and even some time for herself spent exercising.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie panics fans after she shares picture of her running on injured foot

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals 'Easter miracle' with touching family photo

However, she also shared that this marker was a particularly emotional one for her as her father, who shared her birthday, passed away at 49 and didn't get to see this day.

She wrote in the caption: "Anatomy of a perfect birth day," as she listed each detail of her special day with nothing but love.

Savannah recently turned 50 and was surrounded by her loved ones

"I luxuriated in a hot bath and an awesome face mask that turned out to be a hair masque omg why do they make the print so small? #thisis50," she also mentioned.

"I was surrounded my dearest. My husband who treats me like a treasure… my darling angel babies… and the three who were there with me at the beginning…on this day 50 years ago today. Mom, Cam, Annie.

"And not far from mind or heart ever ever: my dear daddy, Christmas baby like me. He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have!

"So I treasure this gift of life and remember you always. And thank god for a half century of His kindness and grace and blessing," she concluded.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.