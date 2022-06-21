Julia Roberts' son leaves his parents 'amazed' as he turns 15 - see remarkable photo The actress has three children with husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's youngest son has turned 15 - and he's so grown up!

The longtime Hollywood couple celebrated Henry's birthday over the weekend and they were amazed at where the time had gone.

MORE: Julia Roberts is a vision as she shares beautiful photo - 'I'm so lucky'

Taking to Instagram, the cameraman shared a snapshot of Henry looking just like him and captioned it: "This kid is game… up for anything… amazed he is my boy. Stoked. 15 today. Love you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's love story

The retro-looking image showed Henry pretending to hitch a ride at the side of the road. Shirtless and with his beloved skateboard in hand, the teenager looked every inch the double of his dad.

Fans commented: "I thought this was an old pic of you! 15?!! Wow. Cheers to ur twin," and, "Happy birthday to the sweetest kid ever," and a third added: "Mini you Danny."

MORE: Julia Roberts admires new 21-carat diamond ring after rare comment about marriage

MORE: Julia Roberts worries fans with rare video of her son

The couple rarely share photos of their children, making this one of Henry that much more special.

Danny Moder proudly wished his 15-year-old son a happy birthday

They did give insight into their life at their Malibu mansion last year though when they all celebrated their twins' birthday.

Danny posted a photo of Hazel and Phinnaeus enjoying breakfast at their home. In the caption, he wrote: "These rabble rousers… 17 today. Thank you for helping me through fatherhood."

MORE: Julia Roberts mourns sad loss in heartbreaking post

RELATED: Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their three kids

Julia also marked the twins' birthday on her own Instagram account, sharing a photo of her with them when they were just babies.

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder also have 17-year-old twins

"17 of the sweetest years of life," the Pretty Woman star wrote alongside the image, along with 17 cake emojis.

The couple work hard to give their children a private life out of the spotlight and have done an excellent job at doing so.

Julia previously recalled the moment her kids asked her about her job for the first time. "I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018. "I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'"

They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.