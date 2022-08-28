Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell unbelievable eighties throwback photo with kids - and it's amazing The pair got together in 1983

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell gave fans a glimpse inside their personal family photo album when they shared an epic throwback picture on Instagram in December 2020.

The much-loved celebrity couple have been together for 39 years and they delighted their followers when they gave them a little look at family life from back in the eighties.

Goldie, 76, and Kurt, 71, can be seen beaming from ear to ear and hugging their kids in front of a lush, mountainous backdrop in the snapshot posted during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The beautiful blended family includes Goldie's two children, Oliver, 45, and Kate Hudson, 43, from her first marriage, Kurt’s son, Boston, 41, from a previous relationship, and son, Wyatt, 36, who they had together.

They are all dressed casually in jeans and T-shirts and look to be enjoying a holiday near the Colorado ranch they still own today.

All the children are now grown-up and successful in their own rights, but they're still an incredibly close-knit family.

Goldie and Kurt are still close with their children

They were lucky enough to be able to spend some quality time together after the coronavirus lockdown eased and Goldie opened up to Instyle about what they had been doing at their remote, family ranch.

"I'm quarantining in the mountains with Kurt and the kids, and we've been RVing a lot," she said at the time, although they have now returned to their home in LA. "We rented one that is kind of the mother ship, and the other day, Kurt was hugging the right side of the road, when our son Wyatt passed us in his van.

"I thought, 'Wow, he must be speeding!' but it turned out Kurt was barely going 50 mph on the freeway, and we had a trail of cars behind us."

Goldie and Kurt have six grandchildren too

Goldie added: "It was so simple, but when we sat around the campfire that night, the laughs went on for 15 minutes straight."

Even when they are in Los Angeles they don't live far from one another - but not close enough according to Kate.

"She's down the street," she told People magazine about living so close to her mum. "We're literally neighbours. Not to mention I want to buy the property next door to them, which is another thing I need to discuss with my therapist."

Goldie and Kurt are doting grandparents

Kate actually lives in the stunning home she grew up in after buying it in 2005, two decades after her parents sold it.

She then also bought the home next door in 2011 to create an enormous, luxury estate.

Goldie have a total of seven grandchildren, with their son Wyatt and his wife Meredith welcoming the latest addition to the family, Buddy Prine Russell, in March last year

