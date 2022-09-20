Brooklyn Beckham reveals 'sadness' in moving post – wife Nicola Peltz reacts The star took to social media

Brooklyn Beckham paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old shared a trio of photographs highlighting the Queen's special bond with her beloved corgis. Beneath the snaps, Brooklyn penned a poignant message shedding a light on the late monarch's 'duty' and 'legacy'.

He gushed: "There are no words to express my sadness at the loss of our esteemed monarch, Her Majesty The Queen.

"Collectively, as a nation, we can only hope to show the world what she has shown us with leadership and grace. It is our duty as the people of Great Britain to carry on her legacy within each of us, in all of our actions and how we live our lives.

Brooklyn penned a touching tribute

"Amidst the sadness, we have to remember that this is also a time to celebrate all that she did for us. We will be forever grateful. Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth."

Among the first to react was Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz who flooded the comment section with a string of red heart emojis. The star's fans echoed Nicola's sentiment, with one writing: "So much sorrow," whilst a second noted: "Lovely words."

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in April 2022

"Wonderful tribute to the greatest Queen that ever lived," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Brooklyn your parents must be very proud of you. You are wise and kind beyond your years."

Brooklyn's heartfelt post comes after his famous dad David similarly paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The dad-of-four paid a trip to Westminster Hall last week where he caught a glimpse of the late monarch's coffin lying-in-state.

David joined the queue in the early hours of the morning at 2am. He reportedly made his way into Westminster Hall at around 3.30pm after waiting 13 hours.

David joined the line in the early hours of the morning

As he filed past the coffin, the pro footballer welled up and looked visibly moved.

And yesterday, the 47-year-old shared his own touching message which read: "Our Queen is home… Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen. This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational and caring leader."

He finished by adding: "Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication. Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure… Long live the King."

