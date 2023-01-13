Rose Ayling-Ellis wows as she unveils spectacular hair transformation Former EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis was proud to show off her new style

Rose Ayling-Ellis is quite the trendsetter, and on Friday the star wowed her friends when she unveiled a striking new hair transformation.

The former Strictly champion looked beautiful as she revealed that she had gone for a fringe hairstyle and also allowed her long blonde locks to flow down her front. Rose was the picture of happiness in the snap, rocking an incredible outfit consisting of a black ruched top and a pair of skinny jeans.

In her caption, she teased: "New Year, New Fringe," and added a scissors emoji to the post.

Her followers loved the transformation as one enthused: "Wow the fringe really suits you!" and a second added: "Gorgeous, suits you."

A third commented: "Cute as a button," a fourth shared: "Wow, that really suits you Rose. As ever, looking stunning, and.... your smile," and a fifth said: "Looking very pretty."

Rose showed off her stunning hair transformation

While Rose only shared photos of her new look, last year she thrilled fans with a transformation video – even if it wasn't what they were anticipating.

Ahead of an appearance on The One Show, the actress filmed a video to show her transformation while waiting in the green room.

As she showed off her hair in curlers, she went to film the end result, but instead transitioned to her sitting at home all wrapped up a dressing gown and chomping into a taco.

The hilarious clip ended with her making a bemused face as she shrugged her shoulders.

Rose formed a strong bond with her dance partner Giovanni

Fans loved the realistic insight into her life, as one said: "I prefer this version. Great to see you on the One Show this evening."

A second shared: "Loved your appearance on the One Show. In a world of superficiality, you keep it real and relatable. Always stay true to yourself," while a third added: "Ahah! This is brilliant!"

The post even got the support of her former Strictly co-stars including Johannes Radebe, Claudia Winkleman and dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

