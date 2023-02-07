Catherine Zeta-Jones dazzles in bold gown alongside rarely-seen son

Catherine Zeta-Jones turned heads in a glamorous gown as she stepped out to enjoy a glitzy movie premiere alongside her husband Michael Douglas, and their son, Dylan.

Commanding attention at the premiere for Michael's latest movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Catherine looked flawless in a voluminous black and gold leopard print gown.

The Chicago actress teamed her billowing strapless number with a pair of towering black heels and a pair of pearlescent earrings.

As for hair and makeup, the 53-year-old elevated her sophisticated get-up with a touch of vampy lipstick, defined eyebrows and lashings of mascara. Catherine finished off her red carpet look by styling her glossy raven locks into a sleek centre parting. Sublime!

Catherine and Dylan showed their support

Michael, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a smart navy suit and a crisp marine blue shirt. In a loving display of affection, the 78-year-old film producer was pictured holding his wife's hand as they paused for the paparazzi.

The couple's 22-year-old son appeared in high spirits as he accompanied his parents on the red carpet. Opting for a stylish ensemble, Dylan rocked a navy jacket, blue chinos and a bold black and white printed shirt. He completed his laidback look with a pair of stylish trainers.

The actress glowed in gold

Catherine has been married to her husband Michael Douglas, 78, for more than two decades. In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their 21-year marriage last is having lots of fun together.

She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humour" are key to marital success.

The smitten couple share two children together, Dylan and Carys, 19. Michael also has another son, Cameron, 42, from his first marriage.

The couple share two children together

On Dylan's 22nd birthday, doting mom Catherine paid the sweetest tribute to her son. Sharing a string of unearthed photos with her five million followers, Catherine gushed: "Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan. Zero to 22! You are everything to me and everything is you.

"The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say."

