Victoria Beckham makes rare plea to fans about family member

Victoria Beckham's Instagram Stories have recently included mother-daughter snaps with Harper and her usual killer fashion looks, but on Tuesday evening the designer surprised us with a personal request.

The mother-of-four shared a photograph of her beloved husband David snuggled up to one of their pet dogs and she asked fans to "send help". Victoria penned: "Send help!! My dog's bush is out of control!!! West London recommendations please!! @davidbeckham @romeobeckham."

The Beckhams have resided in the West London area of Holland Park for many years, so it seems surprising that they do not have a regular dog groomer, but we can only imagine that her loyal fans were forthcoming with suggestions. We can't wait to see the pamper pooch post grooming session!

As well as downtime with the dogs, the Beckhams have recently revealed their intense couple's workout – and wow.

Last week Victoria took to Instagram to share a short clip of the duo holding hands during a sweaty gym session at home.

They performed hardcore leg raises, working their abs in unison. Victoria was dressed in her trademark head-to-toe black, while David was shirtless for their session.

As predicted, fans were very impressed by the workout, with one writing: "Don't even look out of puff!", while another commented: "Teamwork makes the dream work."

Others marvelled at their commitment to working out together, writing: "Couple workout goals," and: "Those who work out together, stay together."

As well as their beautiful London residence which is reportedly worth a dazzling £31million, the Beckhams have a Cotswolds farmhouse complete with sauna, hot tub and safari-style entertaining tent.

The property portfolio does not end there as the family also have a base in Miami, which is perfectly located for David's work with his football team, Inter Miami.

The jaw-dropping Miami penthouse worth £19million is situated in the exclusive One Hundred Museum building.

