Nicole Kidman's daughter makes rare appearance online in celebratory new photo - sparks reaction

Nicole Kidman is incredibly protective of her children's privacy, but to mark Father's Day on Sunday, she shared a joyful photo featuring her youngest daughter Faith Margaret, 12.

The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband, Keith Urban, on the special day, choosing to post a picture of Faith and her dad karting outside.

In the caption, Nicole wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad there is! You are so loved by all of us! Your girls." Fans were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one writing: "This is so lovely," while another wrote: "What a cool photo!" A third added: "So wonderful!"

VIDEO: Keith Urban opens up about his marriage to Nicole Kidman

Nicole and Keith also share daughter Sunday Rose, 14, while The Undoing actress is also mom to two grown-up children, Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Father's Day is bittersweet for the actress, who lost her own father, Anthony Kidman, back in 2014, after he passed away from a heart attack.

Nicole Kidman shared a lovely photo of Keith Urban and their youngest daughter Faith

She has previously paid tribute to Anthony on Father's Day, remembering him on the poignant occasion. The actress is incredibly close to her family and moved to Australia during the pandemic in order to spend more time with her loved ones, especially her mother, Janelle.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's emotional reason behind move to Australia

MORE: Nicole Kidman wows in tiny mini dress ahead of the Oscars - and wow!

The star also has a home in Tennessee and properties across the United States and Europe. It is not known whether Bella and Connor have a relationship with Nicole's younger children, Sunday and Faith - who although stay out of the spotlight, are starting to show signs of following in their mom's footsteps.

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are doting parents

The sisters have appeared as extras in a number of her shows, including Big Little Lies and The Undoing. Talking to News.com.au, proud Nicole opened up about her children having roles on The Undoing.

LOOK: Nicole Kidman shares breathtaking glimpses into filming away from home

MORE: Nicole Kidman lives on a $4.5million farm – and it's so idyllic

She said: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

Nicole Kidman is incredibly protective of Sunday and Faith

Bella and Connor, meanwhile, have followed in their dad's footsteps as Scientologists.

MORE: Nicole Kidman makes remarkable confession about her marriage to Keith Urban

POPULAR: Nicole Kidman's glimpse into her personal life with Keith Urban over Valentine's Day

Their mom Nicole was previously asked about her children's decision to follow the church, telling The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey.

The Hollywood star loves being a mom

There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

WOW: Nicole Kidman shares beautiful beach photos from Spain as fans says the same thing

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love." In another recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Nicole opened up about motherhood.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith are often on the road for work

She said: "[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.