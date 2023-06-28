Caitlyn Jenner sparks reaction with photo of Khloe Kardashian on wedding day alongside heartfelt message

Caitlyn Jenner was a huge figure in Khloe Kardashian's life for decades - and when previously known as Bruce Jenner - a doting stepfather to her growing up.

The I Am Cait star reflected on their close bond in a heartfelt message posted on Instagram to mark Khloe's 39th birthday on Tuesday.

Caitlyn chose a picture of Khloe on her wedding day to Lamar Odom - taken back in 2009 - to mark the occasion on social media.

The photo was framed in Caitlyn's home among various other family snapshots. In the caption, the star wrote: "Happy birthday @khloekardashian Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother.

"I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven't been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart. I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness."

Caitlyn Jenner shared a heartwarming photo of Khloe Kardashian on her wedding day to mark her birthday

Caitlyn's fans were quick to comment on the post, and photo choice, with one writing: "This is lovely," while another wrote: "I love the relationship we saw on TV between you and Khloe." A third added: "This was a very sweet message."

Caitlyn also took to her Instagram Stories to share another throwback photo, alongside the same birthday message. Khloe reposted the photo and message on her own Instagram Stories, and wrote: "I love you!!!!!" followed by pink heart emojis.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Caitlyn Jenner played a huge role in Khloe Kardashian's life growing up

Khloe and Caitlyn were incredibly close throughout the years, but fell out in 2015 after Kris and Caitlyn divorced and the star came out as transgender, writing a tell-all book in 2017. However, Khloe addressed the feud claims on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in April 2021.

She said in the teaser: "I talk to Sophia [Hutchins] very seldom and Cait probably every blue moon. It's just because we're busy, it's COVID. There's no beef."

© Kevin Mazur Caitlyn Jenner with the Kardashians in 2016

Khloe was inundated with love on her 39th birthday, with gushing messages from the rest of her famous family too.

Mom Kris shared a throwback video of herself shortly after giving birth to Khloe, alongside an emotional post. It read: "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!! You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty.

© Instagram Khloe cradling her son Tatum

"You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us. You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! "I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know and I cherish and treasure every single moment we get to spend together. Mommy xo." The video was accompanied by the song, You Are the Sunshine of My Life by Stevie Wonder.

Kim also shared a series of photos from over the years with her younger sister, alongside an equally sweet message. It read: "Happy Birthday to one of my favorite human beings @khloekardashian Koko, you really are the definition of love, strength, and light! You bring life to any room you walk in! You protect your squad like none other.

© Khloe Kardashian on Instagram Khloe shares True and her one-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

"I’m so beyond lucky you’re my sister and I just couldn’t imagine adulting and parenting and just life without you! I will be by your side forever and ever. This is the last year of your 30’s so can’t wait to live it up all year with you!"

Kylie Jenner too shared some sweet throwback photos, simply writing besides them: "Happy birthday to the love of my life !!!!! i couldn’t do it without you @khloekardashian you mean the whole world to me. i love you forever and beyond."

