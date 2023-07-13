Gracie McGraw's appearance turns heads as she becomes star in her own right on red carpet

Gracie McGraw is ready for her big moment! The budding Broadway star made an appearance at the New York premiere for the new season of Bravo's Real Housewives of New York City on July 12.– and she dressed the part.

The daughter of country music legends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill rocked a boxy cropped red sweater – to match the color theme of the show – paired with a black midi skirt and black leather boots.

She wore her brunette locks back in a low pony, and her dewy skin was glowing as she kept her makeup natural.

© Instagram Gracie on the red carpet for RHONY

Gracie, 26 has been living in New York and building a name for herself on the stage. She regularly updates fans on social media with new dates for her performances, but she's not lonely, as younger sister Audrey, 21, is also now in the Big Apple.

The singer's decision to follow in her parents footsteps has seen her document her life in New York on social media as well as her decision to overhaul her lifestyle following a diagnosis of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). After one social media follower asked if she had undergone surgery, Gracie revealed that she "wasn't hiding anything!!" and acknowledged she has taken the controversial drug Ozempic, a medication which is prescribed for improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes.

© Getty Gracie has been wowing fans with her new style

She replied: "I did use Ozempic last year, yes,” adding: "I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

Gracie told fans about her diagnosis in 2022, writing alongside two photos of herself, one with stars covering up blemishes on her face and another of her in her underwear: "I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome).

"To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 3."

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shared a stunning set of pool photos

She continued: "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older. I'm learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don’t think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand."

Gracie then added: "Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard !! It's a long road but we can get through it.

"I share my experience to hope my situation has reached someone who can relate. P.S The medicine I'm taking has given me a body I haven't had in years (maybe ever?). It's weird to navigate but I'm finding ways to love her."

Gracie McGraw with her famous parents

PCOS is a condition where women have few, unusual or very long periods, and often results in having too much of a male hormone called androgen. Complications that may arise include infertility, diabetes, depression, and excessive hair growth.