Oliver Hudson shares video that leaves sister Kate Hudson in disbelief

The Hawn-Hudson siblings are as close as can be

Oliver Hudson frequently delights fans with casual updates from life at home with his family, and a new video captured some of his summer antics.

The actor, 46, shared an adorable clip of the family bulldog Donut, and it was the kind of clip that sparked quite a reaction from his fans and famous family members. Check the moment out below.

WATCH: Oliver Hudson's adorable video with family dog that leaves sister Kate stunned

The video of the swimming dog left his followers intrigued, although none more so than his sister Kate Hudson, who commented: "Omg! Donut can swim?!"

Another follower wrote: "Wow I was always told bull dogs couldn't swim. How cute," while a third added: "Ha! Amazing! They are not supposed to be able to swim," and one also commented: "Aww Donut, what a handsome boy you are!!"

MORE: Goldie Hawn's famous children Kate and Oliver Hudson mark bittersweet end with latest post

Goldie Hawn shares children Oliver and Kate, 44, with ex-husband Bill Hudson, who she was married to from 1976 to 1982. She and current partner Kurt Russell are parents to son Wyatt Russell, 37.

© Getty Images Oliver's video of Donut had no one more wowed than Kate

In a recent interview on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? on CNN, Goldie, 77, opened up about what she was like as a mother to her children, and how Kurt, 72, played a role in their good cop-bad cop parenting strategy.

MORE: Oliver Hudson leaves fans with mixed feelings after teasing appearance change

"I was…well my kids will say I was firm," she said. "But you see, I picked my battles. I wasn't a nagging mother. And you know, that's what it is. I was a fun mom. And Kurt was a perfect balance. Because he was fun too. But he was strong. So they knew where they came from."

© Instagram Goldie is a doting mom to Oliver, Kate, and Wyatt

The Oscar-winning actress was also asked why she and Kurt "aren't married," despite being together for over four decades, and Goldie responded with: "Why should we get married? Isn't that a better question?"

She expanded: "Because we had been married. And because when it doesn't work out, it ends up to be a big business. Somebody has to own something. It's always ugly.

MORE: Oliver Hudson gains sympathy from fans after he shares relatable parenting struggle

"Somebody has to actually take a look and say how many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don't cost money? How many divorces make you even hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?"

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt have been together for over four decades

Goldie was married previously to dancer and filmmaker Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976, followed by a six-year long marriage to musician Bill. Kurt was married to actress and singer Season Hubley from 1979-1983.

The host insisted the couple couldn't possibly get a divorce after 40 years together, but Goldie clapped back: "How did you know that then?"

MORE: Kate Hudson recalls brother Oliver's intense reaction after embarrassing moment with mom Goldie Hawn

She continued: "I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here. I mean, you know, relationships are hard. They're not always easy. There's all kinds of hurdles that we go through.

© Getty Images The actress reaffirmed their desire to remain together but unmarried

"There's things that we believe in, things that we don't believe in, we agree on. So I think you know ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important. So you can hold on to yourself, and you're going to actually have that feeling."