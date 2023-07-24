David Beckham sparks reaction with throwback family photo

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham sparks reaction with never-before-seen family photo - and wow!
The former England captain is married to fashion designer VB

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend The Fashion Awards 2018
Phoebe Tatham
David Beckham delighted fans on Monday with a nostalgic throwback photo featuring his rarely seen father, Ted.

Taking to Instagram, the former professional footballer, 48, posted a touching never-before-seen photograph of himself as a teenager posing next to his dad.

WATCH: Watch Victoria And David Beckham's Sweetest Family Moments

David looked almost unrecognisable in the snap with a headful of long blonde locks. He was pictured wearing a pair of sporty white shorts and an oversized teal T-shirt.

Ted, meanwhile, donned a casual outfit consisting of a graphic white T-shirt, black shorts and a simple gold chain necklace.

Alongside the picture, which was shared to mark his dad's 75th birthday, David sweetly penned: "Happy Birthday Dad hope you have an amazing day love u so much [red heart emoji] @tedbeckhamdavid."

Awestruck fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Amazing picture… wishing your dad a wonderful happy birthday," while a second chimed in: "Happy birthday Ted [red heart]. Hope you’re having a great day pal."

Stunned by David's striking resemblance to his sons, a third added: "Cruz is [his] twin," and a fourth wrote: "Thought that was Romeo!"

Romeo Cruz and David Beckham posing inside restaurant© Instagram
David with his lookalike sons Romeo and Cruz

While David tends to keep his parents out of the spotlight, back in 2019, the father-son duo stunned fans when they teamed up for a special video with whisky brand Haig Club.

In the heartwarming clip, David and Ted openly discussed parenthood, before exchanging sweet anecdotes about their own experiences as a father.

Bursting with pride, Ted said: "You've turned out exactly how I want you."

Victoria and her husband David Beckham© Getty
Victoria and David wed in 1999

Reflecting on his role as a father-of-four, David went on to say: "When you actually become a parent, it changes you in so many different ways," to which Ted replied: "You just want to be with them. It does make you grow up and feel special."

David's tribute to his father comes after the Beckham clan enjoyed a very special trip to Miami. Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, joined their parents at a glamorous party to celebrate the signing of football superstar, Lionel Messi.

Harper looked pretty in pink as she partied in Miami with her family© Instagram
Harper looked pretty in pink as she partied in Miami with her family

For the glitzy occasion, David donned a suave navy suit and a pastel blue shirt. His wife Victoria, meanwhile, looked her usual polished self in a pair of sleek white trousers and a figure-flattering black tank top.

In a subtle nod to the Inter Miami club colours, Cruz and Harper opted to wear coordinating blush pink ensembles. Dressed to perfection, mini fashionista Harper donned a candy pink maxi dress crafted from crepe fabric, whilst Cruz looked dapper in a satin pink shirt. Perfection!

Victoria, Cruz, Harper and David Beckham smiling at an event© Instagram
Victoria, Cruz and Harper joined David Beckham for his big night

Taking to Instagram, David shared a plethora of family photos alongside the caption: "Special night last night with family, friends & La Familia @intermiamicf. Thank you to everyone for showing up come rain or shine we had a typical Miami welcome. Love you all x @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven [pink heart emoji] we missed you @romeobeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

