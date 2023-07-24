David Beckham sparks reaction with throwback family photo

The former England captain is married to fashion designer VB

David Beckham delighted fans on Monday with a nostalgic throwback photo featuring his rarely seen father, Ted.

Taking to Instagram, the former professional footballer, 48, posted a touching never-before-seen photograph of himself as a teenager posing next to his dad.

David looked almost unrecognisable in the snap with a headful of long blonde locks. He was pictured wearing a pair of sporty white shorts and an oversized teal T-shirt.

Ted, meanwhile, donned a casual outfit consisting of a graphic white T-shirt, black shorts and a simple gold chain necklace.

Alongside the picture, which was shared to mark his dad's 75th birthday, David sweetly penned: "Happy Birthday Dad hope you have an amazing day love u so much [red heart emoji] @tedbeckhamdavid."

Awestruck fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Amazing picture… wishing your dad a wonderful happy birthday," while a second chimed in: "Happy birthday Ted [red heart]. Hope you’re having a great day pal."

Stunned by David's striking resemblance to his sons, a third added: "Cruz is [his] twin," and a fourth wrote: "Thought that was Romeo!"

© Instagram David with his lookalike sons Romeo and Cruz

While David tends to keep his parents out of the spotlight, back in 2019, the father-son duo stunned fans when they teamed up for a special video with whisky brand Haig Club.

In the heartwarming clip, David and Ted openly discussed parenthood, before exchanging sweet anecdotes about their own experiences as a father.

Bursting with pride, Ted said: "You've turned out exactly how I want you."

© Getty Victoria and David wed in 1999

Reflecting on his role as a father-of-four, David went on to say: "When you actually become a parent, it changes you in so many different ways," to which Ted replied: "You just want to be with them. It does make you grow up and feel special."

David's tribute to his father comes after the Beckham clan enjoyed a very special trip to Miami. Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, joined their parents at a glamorous party to celebrate the signing of football superstar, Lionel Messi.

© Instagram Harper looked pretty in pink as she partied in Miami with her family

For the glitzy occasion, David donned a suave navy suit and a pastel blue shirt. His wife Victoria, meanwhile, looked her usual polished self in a pair of sleek white trousers and a figure-flattering black tank top.

In a subtle nod to the Inter Miami club colours, Cruz and Harper opted to wear coordinating blush pink ensembles. Dressed to perfection, mini fashionista Harper donned a candy pink maxi dress crafted from crepe fabric, whilst Cruz looked dapper in a satin pink shirt. Perfection!

© Instagram Victoria, Cruz and Harper joined David Beckham for his big night

Taking to Instagram, David shared a plethora of family photos alongside the caption: "Special night last night with family, friends & La Familia @intermiamicf. Thank you to everyone for showing up come rain or shine we had a typical Miami welcome. Love you all x @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven [pink heart emoji] we missed you @romeobeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham."