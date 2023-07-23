David Muir has a regular face on the news, having been fronting ABC's World News Tonight since 2014.

And while he is the one reading out the headlines and investigating news stories, he thought for a moment during his recent time off that he would be the one in the story itself.

This was because David experienced quite the challenge during his action-packed fitness vacation with his good friend, Kelly Ripa, and her husband Mark Consuelos.

The trio were in Greece, where they did a lot of walking, and at one point they found themselves walking a bit too close to the edge for David's liking.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark last week, the news anchor retold the story with the husband and wife.

© Photo: Instagram David Muir endured a challenging hike with Kelly Ripa during their recent vacation

Explaining that they had gone to all the "little islands" in Greece where they were "outnumbered by goats," David told the audience that Mark was in charge of getting the group around with his high-tech Google map app.

He said: "We would be on these trails, we weren't always convinced but he [Mark] always found the way... but there was this moment where we were so high up on the hills, and the water was beautiful... and Mark was leading the way, and then Kelly.... and it was close to the edge [of the water]... you could hear the pebbles..."

© Noam Galai Kelly Ripa and David Muir have been friends for years

Kelly then interjected: "it was like, are we going to be on World News Tonight?"

"With me, but the wrong way," David joked. "The headline would read "David Muir and others found at the bottom of the ravine," Kelly added. "I couldn't tell them how nerve wracking that was until we were at the top. That was the biggest scare," David concluded.

© Desiree Navarro David and Kelly often go on vacation together

Luckily, while the trip proved a little more scary than they had anticipated, the group all lived to tell the tale with great humor.

David has been friends with Kelly and Mark for many years and is just as close with their children too. He spends a lot of the summer at their beautiful family home in the Hamptons, where they enjoy plenty of barbeques.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Conselous with their three children

During a previous appearance on Live, David opened up about their friendship while talking to kelly. "You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," the All My Children star gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth."

© Instagram/David Muir David Muir on his vacation in Greece

David also showed his close bond with Kelly and Mark's daughter Lola, 22, by sharing her latest single, Divine Timing, on social media with his followers. The supportive gesture was accompanied by the words "Congrats" along with a flame emoji.

