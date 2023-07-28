Loose Women's Christine Lampard makes major show announcement that will excite fans

Christine Lampard took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share an announcing update about the upcoming Loose Women tour. The popular presenter shared a photo from the tour alongside a link to tickets.

The tour is due to kick off on 1 September, before its final edition on 28 September. Like the televised version, the line-up for each location will change from venue to venue, but fans can expect to see their favourite stars alongside Christine, including Kaye Adams, Charlene White, Nadia Sawalha, Brenda Edwards, Judi Love, Denise Welch, Sunetra Sarker, Dame Kelly Holmes, Jane Moore, Janet Street-Porter, Kelle Bryan, Gloria Hunniford, Linda Robson, Katie Piper and Frankie Bridge.

WATCH: See the Loose Women stars enjoy a night-out at a float-in cinema

In Christine's post, she promised plenty of "laughter, secrets, surprises & a whole lot more" without going into further detail. The website hints at the same, without giving away what special surprises attendees will be treated to.

The tour was first announced back in May, and Denise Welch got fans very excited when she shared a billboard for the event that she saw while travelling on the London Underground. She set her post to the tune of Theo Van Der Linden's We're Going Underground and wrote: "We're going underground!!!! @loosewomen live tour September!! Get the girls together for a fab night out!!! Guys welcome too of course as we all know we're your guilty pleasure!!"

© Instagram Christine shared more details about the upcoming tour

Fans loved the incredible announcement, as one enthused: "What fun! You will be sensational!!" and a second commented: "Male here coming to Glasgow with my mates - defo a guilty pleasure, love LW."

A third added: "Got my ticket already fingers crossed we see you in Plymouth," and a fourth penned: "I am so excited @denise_welch I am coming watching you all in Manchester I can't wait."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine is a popular Loose Women presenter

Christine's post comes shortly after she enjoyed a family break in New York City, and she was quick to melt the hearts of her followers as she posed alongside her young daughter, Patricia, four.

Christine has naturally curly, long brunette hair and so does Patricia, who is clearly taking after her mum with her beautiful locks. Christine wrote: "NYC…you were EPIC," beside the cheerful array of pictures.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The Loose Women stars are going on tour

In one photo, Patricia's flowing ponytail was on full diaplay as she played with an interactive shop display, whilst in a second photo, the youngster happily walked along a rainbow pavement wearing a pretty blue sundress and beaded necklace.

One follower said: "Memories x. Your daughter has such beautiful hair." Another wrote: "What beautiful curls your daughter has," while a third told Christine: "Your little girl's hair is amazing."

© Instagram Christine is recently back from a family holiday

Christine and husband Frank Lampard are also parents to their two-year-old son Freddie, who also appeared in the holiday snaps, and like his big sister, has gorgeous curly hair too. Aside from being a devoted mother to Patricia and Freddie, Christine is also a stepmother to Frank's two daughters Luna, 17, and Isla, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Former The One Show host Christine recently revealed in an interview with Woman & Home that Frank's teenage daughters are the best big sisters to her two little ones, confessing that Patricia eagerly awaits their arrival whenever they come over to visit their dad on the weekend.

© Instagram Christine shares two children with Frank Lampard

Christine said: "My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever. You can see them show off a little bit when they're around. Patricia drew pictures for them the other day and she was excited, waiting for them to arrive. The girls are great with them, so we're very lucky."

PHOTO: Christine Lampard is the ultimate summer bombshell in figure-flattering floral dress

LOOK: Christine Lampard wows with ultra long princess hair transformation we weren't expecting