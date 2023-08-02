Kelly Osbourne’s drastically altered appearance gets fans talking in new photos

Kelly Osbourne has been turning heads with her dramatic transformation and her latest photos are no exception.

She recently showcased her new look on Instagram, where she posted photos from backstage of the popular singing show, The Masked Singer.

WATCH: Kelly Osbourne hits out at 'stupid rumors'

The images revealed a much slimmer face and a plump pout, a result of her significant weight loss journey.

In her recent post, the former MTV star posed in a black silver stone studded co-ord set. Hair styled by Laura Rugetti; the actress tied her purple locks into a ponytail topped up with an oversized black studded bow.

© Instagram Kelly's appearance wowed fans

Kelly relied on black eyeliner, thick lashes, and perfectly groomed dark eyebrows to create a striking image. She chose a subtle pink matte lipstick and light flush on the cheeks to embrace a soft glam look.

"Never leave a rhinestone unturned," Kelly stated in the post, quoting Dolly Parton.

© Getty Kelly is the daughter of Oxxy Ozbourne

"Yesterday was so much fun,” she continued: "Thank you so much to everyone @maskedsingerfox."

The Shazam game show guest host’s bedazzled look has been praised by friends and fans alike, with Paris Hilton commenting, "Gorgeous," with a heart-eye emoji.

© Photo: Getty Images The star has undergone quite the transformation

Kelly's transformation journey began in 2020 when she revealed that she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery two years prior. This procedure led to an impressive 85lb weight loss, which has been widely praised by her fans. One fan commented on her recent Instagram post: "Your weight loss is amazing!! You look amazing."

In addition to her weight loss, Kelly has also made changes to her facial features. She has admitted to having injections to change the shape of her face and make her jaw look "skinnier," after suffering from temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ). This procedure, along with her expertly applied matte makeup, has further accentuated her stunning features.

© Instagram Kelly welcomed a son last year

Kelly is now a mom after welcoming her son, Sidney, with her long-term partner Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson at the end of 2022. The birth of her child was revealed by her mother, Sharon Osbourne, on her UK show, The Talk. Since becoming a mom, Kelly has expressed her newfound respect for working mothers.

The English TV host has been quite vocal about parenthood. She took to Instagram to show her Easter celebration as a mother with her son and captioned the post: "Baby Sidney and I just met the Easter bunny."

Fans adore her insights into family life and regularly comment with kind messages expressing their delight at her happiness.