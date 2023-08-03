Stacey Dooley supported by fans as she shares moving tribute following death

Stacey Dooley had some sad news to share on Thursday as the Stacey Sleeps Over presenter was left devastated following the death of Jemma McGowan, who had appeared on the show.

Jemma was battling a rare form of ovarian cancer, being diagnosed with the illness for the second time following the birth of her second daughter, Sadie. Jemma had rose to national prominence as an inspiring campaigner and the Co. Tyrone native helped to raise over £150,000 for cancer research in Mexico. The 29-year-old had featured on Stacey's show alongside her husband Clive and their other children, Louis and Betty.

Stacey shared two tributes to Jemma, one which featured behind-the-scenes footage of the episode, where Jemma had taken Stacey out to a traditional Irish pub. Alongside a clip of the pair dancing alongside other patrons, the presenter shared: "Fly high darlin. Thank you for being so kind and so so FUN. Thinking of her Clive and her gorgeous babies."

On her Instagram Stories, she shared a more personal tribute alongside an image of Stacey with Jemma's family. She penned: "Just heartbreaking. Jemma was a joy to work with alongside and we continued our relationship as pals. I'm thinking of her Clive and her gorgeous babies.

"Coincidentally, our film airs this evening where we reflect on our time spent with Jemma. She knew it was coming out in August and was keen to hear all about it. Fly high darlin." Stacey finished the tribute off with a star emoji.

Many fans of Stacey Sleeps Over took to the comments to share tributes to the tireless campaigner, as one said: "Aw gutted reading this. watched the episodes and she seemed magical," and a second added: "Oh this ep so got me - what an incredibly strong, inspiring lady!"

A third wrote: "Absolutely heartbreaking, she was just a powerhouse of strength," while a fourth mused: "If strength and love was what it had taken, she would have lived forever," and a fifth posted: "Heartbreaking news - I've followed her since watching her on your show! What a truly inspirational woman who fought bravely, life is cruel! RIP Jemma."

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over is a W series programme and it sees the presenter stay for 72 hours in a house with families who live different lives. Jemma featured in the show's third series, in an episode titled 'Mum Fighting the Clock'.

Other episodes in the series have seen Stacey staying with a couple living in an open marriage, a couple with a 37-year age difference and one in a 'Tradwife' situation, which has caused the presenter to share her own views on marriage.

"Kev and I have been together for two years," explained Stacey at the time. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married." She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

Stacey and Kevin have since gone on to welcome daughter Minnie, however, in a recent interview with the Sun, the mum-of-one hadn't changed her mind when it came to the possibility of marrying her long-term partner.

"Marriage has never been massively important to me," the documentary-maker said. "Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before." She added: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."