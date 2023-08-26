Christina Hall posts personal photos of rarely-seen sister to celebrate special family moment

Christina Hall marked a very heartwarming moment in her family this weekend as she shared rare photos of her sister Carly Haack. The family had lots to celebrate as the doting sister, 40, was delighted to reveal it was her younger sister’s 30th birthday. Happy birthday from us, Carly! With all her love, Christina signed off the message on Instagram: “Happy 30th birthday to my beautiful, fun, free-spirited sister!”

The American real estate investor also shared some personal photographs of her sister with her fan base, including two of Carly with her dog as well as one of them together. Often Christina will mark big family moments in her life on her Instagram account with her 1.8million followers. It was her son Brayden’s eighth birthday in recent weeks. She said: “Happy 8th Birthday Brayden!! He gives the biggest, tightest hugs that literally melt my heart. His smile and funny jokes light up our home. He makes life better in all the ways. We love you Bray.”

© Christina Hall's Instagram Christina Hall celebrates her sister's birthday with rare photos

© Instagram She recently celebrated her son Bray's birthday

As well as birthdays, Christina has been busy with house renovations in California. In recent episodes of Christina on the Coast, she revealed her epic kitchen transformation and the results were amazing.

© Instagram Christina raises her three children with the help of her love and husband Josh

On the show, she admitted: “The first time we walked into this house, I knew in my head, like, this kitchen is not staying… The whole kitchen just kind of looks like one big robot. It’s a little bit too modern and kinda harsh. I would love something a little more natural feeling, a little more organic.”

At home, she lives with her husband Josh, and her children Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three. The TV star shares Taylor and Brayden with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa while she co-parents her youngest son Hudson with Ant Antstead. Josh is a proud step-father who loves his blended family unit.