Kathie Lee Gifford pays tribute to 'strong' Today Show star during difficult time

The former TV host was married to the late husband is Frank Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford is a true friend to many, and is incredibly close to her former colleagues on the Today Show.

What's more, just ahead of her milestone 70th birthday on Wednesday, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to pay tribute to NBC star Jill Martin, during her current cancer battle.

Alongside several photos of herself wearing a cape from Jill's QVC range, Kathie wrote some loving words.

"My dear, strong friend @jillmartin is back and better than ever! She is on @qvc with her yummy cape that I JUST LOVE. I wear it to cozy up at home or for a night out on the town," she wrote.

"Home run Jilly! Love it and YOU! Launches tonight at midnight. Shop early @qvc!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I love your friendship," while another wrote: "You are such a good friend." A third added: "Hope Jill is on the mend soon."

Kathie worked with Jill among many others on the Today Show until she retired from the show back in April 2019, after 11 years on the program.

© Patrick McMullan Kathie Lee Gifford has been friends with Jill Martin for years

She co-hosted the Fourth Hour with Hoda Kotb, and her role was taken over by Jenna Bush Hager. Kathie received a mass of celebratory messages on her birthday, with Jenna writing: "Love you! Happiest bday!" while Hoda wrote: "Happy Birthday to the one who brings the FUN!!! I love u."

Jill herself, filled her Instagram Stories with memories of herself and Kathie from over the years. Among the images was one from their early days on the Regis & Kathie Lee Show, which was captioned with a reminiscent: "At Regis & Kathie Lee, I was her intern @kathielgifford…”

© NBC Kathie has been incredibly supportive towards Jill during her cancer battle

She also chose some fun shots of Kathie, including one of her holding Jill's leg while posing on a wicker seat. "And we grew into best friends, a ride or die who is always there…in good times and in bad…," she wrote.

Kathie Lee Gifford is a devoted grandmother

Along with her famous friends, Kathie's doting family also celebrated her on her special day, including her two children, Cody, 33, and daughter Cassidy, 29, who she shares with late husband Frank Gifford.

She became a grandmother for the first time in June 2022 when son Cody and his wife Erika welcome a baby son called Frank - named after Cody's late dad. Cassidy and her husband Ben Wierda welcomed their first child, a baby boy called Finn, in June this year.

© Photo: Instagram Kathie Lee Gifford is a doting mom to two children

Cassidy shared the happy news on Instagram at the time, writing: "Our whole entire world. Finn Thomas Wierda 6.24.2023. We are so madly in love with you, buddy."

She captioned the picture which showed her newborn baby boy's feet sitting in her left hand.

