Sophia Bush shocks fans as she wears wedding dress for Beyonce concert

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush left fans speechless on Tuesday September 5 as she shared a series of stunning snaps from the Beyonce concert – and revealed she had repurposed her wedding reception dress.

Sophia – who divorced her husband Grant Hughes in August, 13 months after they wed in Oklahoma – wore the bold silver Cristina Ottaviano minidress she had worn to party the night away and celebrate her nuptials in June 2022.

For the Renaissance show, which took place on Bey's 42nd birthday, Sophia paired the mini dress with black boots, and revealed she was living her best life as she partied with friends Arielle Vanderburg and photographer Kenny Laubbacher, and posed for the pictures with a big smile on her face.

Sophia wowed fans in this sparkling silver dress

"Our girl really took her wedding reception dress and repurposed it for the queen bey concert during her divorce and looked LIKE THAT. Sophia, you continue to be absolute goals,' wrote one fan as another added: "This is giving such Brooke Davis vibe,' referencing Sophia's One Tree Hill character.

Beyonce had previously asked fans to wear silver in honor of Virgo season for the final dates of her tour. "Virgo season is upon us," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22. We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!"

© Instagram Beyoncé in a photo shared ahead of her birthday show for the "Renaissance World Tour"

Celebs and fans alike followed her instructions including the Duchess of Sussex, who was joined by Prince Harry, mom Doria and pal Abigail Spencer on Friday September 1 at the show at Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium, and also again on the same night as Sophia, this time with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland.

Sophia, who also appeared in Chicago PD, surprised fans when it emerged she had filed for divorce from her husband, just one month after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.





© Jerod Harris Grant and Sophia arrive at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023

A post People magazine reported Sophia had shared on Instagram for their anniversary on June 11 2023 has since been deleted; Grant's was also later deleted.

Sophia, 41, and Grant tied the knot in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June 2022. Guests included her PD co-star and friend Marina Squerciati, and One Tree Hill pals Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton.

In pictures shared by the pair after the special day, Sophia revealed that she wore several different dresses during the festivities, including a white mini dress by Khaite for a pre-wedding dinner and a caped Roksanda Ilincic gown with an embellished belt and matching hat for a cowboy-themed evening.

The wedding, which took place at the Philbrook Museum of Art, saw her wear an Emilia Wickstead off-the-shoulder gown with long puff sleeves and an orange, peach and green floral pattern with bees for the main ceremony.

