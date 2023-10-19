Nicole Kidman's shocking confession sparks debate

Nicole Kidman never shies away from sharing moments from her life, but her recent candid disclosure at Sydney's SXSW festival left the audience taken aback.

During a heartwarming conversation with her Blossom Films co-founder, Per Saari, moderated by journalist Peter Overton, Nicole shared a moment from one of her film sets.

"I have peed in the bush because there was nothing around, and we had very little time and we were losing the light, so it's like go behind the tree," Nicole disclosed amidst an array of reactions. She continued, "Hey, you've got to do what you gotta do to get the shot."

While many in the audience found humor in her openness, this confession has since sparked varied responses across social media platforms, industry circles, and fan forums.

© Don Arnold Nicole shocked the crowds in recent event

Some laud her dedication to her craft, emphasizing the unpredictability and challenges of filming, especially in remote locations. Others have raised questions about the logistics and working conditions on film sets, pondering if such situations can be avoided.

The conversation, however, didn't stop at Nicole's unexpected revelation. She delved deep into the ethos behind Blossom Films, highlighting the company's dedication to supporting emerging talent, especially directors facing career stagnation.

© Brendon Thorne Nicole spoke about Hollywood movie production at the event in Sydney

Using the example of director Karyn Kusama, Nicole discussed the importance of taking risks and giving artists another chance to shine.

"She was over 46 and felt her career was stagnant. No one seemed willing to take a risk on her," Kidman recounted.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006

Demonstrating her advocacy for such talent, she added, "But I believed in her and said, 'No you're not done.' Together, we plunged into LA's depths, made 'Destroyer' on a modest budget, and now she's reaping massive success."

It is her family life with husband and country music icon Keith Urban, 55, that has also raised eyebrows.

The pair have shared intimate details of their lives behind-the-scenes including a certain unusual element of her bedroom routine. Nicole shared with W magazine that she dims all the lights in her house prior to starting her bedroom routine to aid her sleep.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman has a strict bedtime ritual

The power couple has also shared their parenting style for their two children - Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, whom she has tried to keep away from the limelight.

They have revealed how they value attending church and how also always bring their children along on their travels. Nicole also has two children Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28 from her previous marriage to A-list actor Tom Cruise which ended in 2001.