Christina Hall makes very rare appearance with husband and ex-husband for special occasion

Christina Hall has reunited with ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa to cheer on their youngest son., seven-year-old Brayden.

HGTV star Tarek – who is now married to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae – shared a video on social media of their morning in Newport Beach cheering on Brayden's soccer team, and revealing that the entire extended family was in attendance.

"So we got Bray on the field, we got the family, everybody's here," Tarek narrated, revealing his eldest daughter Taylor, 13, sat watching along with Christina and her husband Josh Hall. In a second video Brayden joined his family for a water break, and gave his father – who recently broke his arm – a gentle fist bump.

It appeared that Heather was missing, although she had spent the morning with Braydem and Tarek, enjoying a beach walk.

Taylor and Brayden split their time between their mom and dad's homes. They also have a doting stepdad, Christina's husband, Joshua, and two half brothers: Hudson, four, who Christina shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead., and Tarek and Heather's son Tristan whom they welcomed earlier in 2023.

Christina and Tarek hosted the HGTV show Flip or Flop together and were married from 2009 to 2018. Despite appearing to be happily married on their show, they later revealed that they had been attending couple's counseling but deciding they had irreconcilable differences and it was best to divorce.

© Getty Images Christina and Tarek were married for nine years

"There's so much going on with TV, and the notoriety, and the finances, and so many different things happening at one time, and it slowly pulled us apart," Tarek later told Dr. Drew.

They filmed another reason for their renovation show but it later ended, and Christina is now hosting her own series, Christina on the Coast, and Christina in the Country.

© Instagram Taylor and Brayden with their dad, half-brother Tristan, and stepmom Heather

Christina married English host Ant Anstead in 2018, welcoming their son Hudson in 2019. Ant is also a father to daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16, from his first marriage to Louise Anstead. However, they separated in 2020 and were divorced a year later, now sharing custody of Hudson after a long legal battle. Ant is currently dating actress Renée Zellweger.

Christina then got engaged to fellow realtor Joshua Hall in 2021, and they tied the knot twice, once in April 2022 in a private ceremony and then once more that September in Hawai'i.

© Instagram Christina and Josh wed in 2022

Tarek and Netflix realtor Heather have been together since 2019 and wed in October 2021 in grand fashion at a luxurious Montecito, California beach resort. The two announced that they were expecting their first child together in 2022, with first-time mom Heather giving birth to a baby boy named Tristan Jay in early 2023.

Together they now host their own show The Flipping El Moussas, which was recently renewed.

Christina on the Coast has been running since 2019, and season five has been greenlit and will air next year. HGTV also launched a spinoff Christina in the Country, which follows the mom-of-three renovating families home in the Nashville area, and that recently received a six episode pick up.