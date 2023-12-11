All the best declarations of love from iconic couples

Over the years we've witnessed some seriously iconic couples declare their love for one another.
From Prince William's touching statement shared on the day of his engagement, to Ryan Reynolds' very emotional acceptance speech, it's clear to see that romance isn't quite dead just yet.
Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of the best declarations of love…
David Bowie and Iman
The legendary pop star may be gone, but the memory of his great love story with Iman lives on.
In an exclusive interview with the couple on the birth of their daughter 15 years ago, David told HELLO!: "My attraction to Iman was immediate and all-encompassing. I couldn't sleep for the excitement of our first date.
"That she would be my wife, in my head, was a done deal. I'd never gone after anything with such passion in all my life. I just knew she was the one."
George and Amal Clooney
Accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes in 2015, George paid tribute to his wife, British human rights lawyer Amal.
"It's a humbling thing when you find someone to love, even better if you've been waiting your whole life," said the actor, whose wedding was featured exclusively in HELLO!
Speaking directly to her from the podium, the Hollywood heavyweight added: "Amal, whatever alchemy it is that brought us together, I couldn't be more proud to be your husband."
The Prince and Princess of Wales
On the day their engagement was made public Prince William explained his decision to present Kate with his late mother Princess Diana's sapphire: "Well, as you may recognise now, it's my mother's engagement ring and it's very special to me, as Kate is very special to me now as well. It was only right the two were put together.
"It was my way to make sure my mother did not miss out on today and the excitement that we are going to spend the rest of our lives together. We're both very, very happy and I'm very glad that I have done it."
Asked about the proposal Kate revealed: "It was very romantic, and it was very personal. We have been going out a long time. We had spoken about our future and it just seemed the natural step for both of us."
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
In 1998, Mila, the teenage daughter of Ukranian immigrants to the US, won her breakthrough role, starring on TV series That '70s Show opposite Ashton.
Speaking to W magazine ahead of their wedding, she mused: "My first real kiss ever was with him on the show. And when That '70s Show had a prom, my date for the prom turned out to be my fiancé. We can honestly say that we went to prom together."
Mila later opened up about how their friendship turned into a lifetime love. She told Marie Claire: "One day, it just changed. All of a sudden, it wasn't the same… The best day of my life so far was the proposal. I cried. I was a mess."
Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman
Their marriage lasted 50 years – an extraordinary feat by any standards and an eternity in showbusiness.
Asked if it was difficult to be faithful, cinema’s quintessential blue-eyed boy famously declared: "Why go out for hamburgers when I have steak at home".
They fell in love on the set of The Long Hot Summer in 1957 when Paul, one of the biggest stars of his day, was married with three children.
He separated from his wife and married Joanne a year later, leading to one of Hollywood's most enduring romances.
While his masculine beauty was what everyone else noticed first, Joanne loved her husband's sense of humour. She said: "Sexiness wears thin after a while and beauty fades, but to be married to a man who makes you laugh every day, ah, now that's a real treat."
John F Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy
They are remembered as one of the most glamorous couples ever to grace the White House, their names inseparable despite his tragically early death and her remarriage.
Jackie, still only 34 when her husband was assassinated, said she should have known all along she would be denied the simple pleasure of growing old with the man she loved.
After his death, she said: "He was charismatic, magnetic, electric, and everybody knew it. I loved him. I loved him and I still love him."
Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor
The cinema greats' love story was more dramatic and tempestuous than any Hollywood movie. After meeting on the set of Cleopatra in Rome, they married and divorced each other twice. However, their love for one another never truly died.
"I might run from her for a thousand years and she is still my baby child," the actor said in 1973, around the time of their first separation. "Our love is so furious we burn each other out."
The quote was immortalised in Furious Love, an biography based on their letters and published after Richard's death.
Elizabeth told the authors: "Attentive and loving – that was Richard. From those first moments in Rome we were always madly and powerfully in love. We had more time but not enough."
Victoria and David Beckham
After crossing paths in 1997, Manchester United football star David Beckham and Spice Girls songstress Victoria Adams became one of the celebrity world's hottest couples. They married just under two years later and have since welcomed four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
The smitten couple regularly share tributes to one another on social media, and it’s clear to see that their love for one another has stood the test of time. On their 24th wedding anniversary, David paid tribute to his wife VB with the sweetest post.
"On this day 4.7.99 24 years and counting," he wrote. "To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner. Happy Anniversary love [you] so much."
During a candid chat with The Sunday Project's Lisa Wilkinson in 2018, David gushed about his wife's achievements. "We recently did a Vogue front cover, which was all about Victoria's ten years in fashion," he revealed. "The amount she's achieved in such a short space of time with four beautiful young children … but obviously her business world, you know, to be on the front cover of Vogue, was a huge thing."
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
After over ten years of marriage and four children, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are arguably one of the strongest power couples.
In an interview with David Letterman in 2015, Ryan discussed the birth of his daughter, James: "I'm not one for vomiting declarations of sentiment out across the airwaves, but when we had that baby, I fell more in love with my wife than I'd ever been in my entire life."
Meanwhile, during an emotional acceptance speech at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, a teary Ryan shared: "Thank you Blake and my three daughters... Blake and my girls, you are quite literally my heart, hope and happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me, but you give me more strength than any man can possibly deserve".
Elton John and David Furnish
Sir Elton John and David Furnish are couple goals! Whilst the duo rarely share glimpses inside their private lives, the couple aren't afraid to share sweet online declarations of love.
In honour of Elton's 72nd birthday, David penned a heartfelt message on Instagram which read: "A very Happy Birthday to my incomparable husband. You never cease to amaze me with your indefatigable zest for living and your boundless heart. I love sharing my life with you. Thank-you for all that you do for our world. I love you."
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Lovebirds Chrissy and John have been married for more than 15 years. The couple share four children together, and their love for one another shows no signs of slowing down.
Opening up to People magazine about her vow renewal in 2023, Chrissy shared: "It was really special… Way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good. And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was so [expletive] sweet and amazing."
Meanwhile, on Chrissy's birthday, her hubby John penned a lengthy tribute on Instagram which read: "Happy Birthday to my lover, best friend and partner in everything! I'm so grateful you were born.
"So happy that we found each other 17 years ago. So in love with you and the big, beautiful family we've built together. Let's grow old and celebrate so many more birthdays together."