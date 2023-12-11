All the best declarations of love from iconic couples

On the day their engagement was made public Prince William explained his decision to present Kate with his late mother Princess Diana's sapphire: "Well, as you may recognise now, it's my mother's engagement ring and it's very special to me, as Kate is very special to me now as well. It was only right the two were put together.

"It was my way to make sure my mother did not miss out on today and the excitement that we are going to spend the rest of our lives together. We're both very, very happy and I'm very glad that I have done it."

Asked about the proposal Kate revealed: "It was very romantic, and it was very personal. We have been going out a long time. We had spoken about our future and it just seemed the natural step for both of us."