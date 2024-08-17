Jennifer Lopez parties with friends on Ben Affleck's birthday amid ongoing divorce reports

24K magic! Jennifer Lopez was seen partying with friends on Thursday August 15, the same day as her husband Ben Affleck's birthday.

Jennifer shared snaps from her night out with close friends on Instagram, revealing she was sat stage left as she sang and danced along to Bruno Mars' incredible two-hour performance at the opening night of LA's new venue, Intuit Dome.

© Instagtram JLo dances at Bruno Mars concert

She was also joined by longtime manager Benny Medina, and she captioned the posts: "About last night."

The 55-year-old wore low-slung jeans and a white crop top for the event, paired with oversized glasses, skipping the red carpet to instead spend time with friends.

© Instagram JLo takes selfie with friends at Bruno Mars' concert

Earlier in the day Jennifer did see her husband Ben,52, as she was snapped leaving his home which he recently purchased in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and the mother of his three children, also visited.

JLo also celebrated her 55th birthday in July without Ben, instead spending it with friends in the Hamptons.

© Getty Jennifer and Ben wed in 2022 and their wedding was attended by close friends including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana

Jen and Ben have put their $68 million home on the market, and Ben purchased his own home in July.

Reports have suggested that the pair's two-year marriage is on the rocks; they eloped in July 2022 after reconnecting in 2021, almost 20 years after they ended their first engagement. They then celebrated with friends and family a month later in Georgia with a large wedding party.

© Instagram Jennifer celebrated her birthday solo

The pair did not publicly celebrate their second wedding anniversary, with Ben spending it in LA and Jennifer in the Hamptons.

Jennifer also canceled her world tour, with Live Nation's statement revealing she was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends".

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," Jennifer told fans. She continued: "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

Jennifer's night out saw her join the likes of Angela Bassett, Meghan Trainor, Sophia Bush, and Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, who all walked the first ever red carpet at the new venue in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

Intuit Dome is the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, the local basketball team, and the opening night event began with a ribbon cutting ceremony before an epic concert by the showman himself Bruno Mars, who was joined by Lady Gaga to debut their new song "Die With a Smile" during the encore.

