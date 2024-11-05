Hugh Grant is the doting dad to five children, but the Bridget Jones star recently revealed there is one thing he hasn't been able to do for his eight-year-old daughter, Lulu.

Despite partying the night away with Taylor Swift's baseball player beau, Travis Kelce, during the London leg of her recent Eras tour, the actor confessed he hasn't been able to secure a meet and greet for his daughter with the Lover hitmaker, despite trying "every day" to make it happen.

The revelation was made on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Hugh said: "I'm mad about Taylor. [My daughter] does want to meet Taylor," adding that getting a meet and greet with the star is "something I am working on every day" for her. See the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Hugh Grant reveals the one thing he hasn't been able to do for 8-year-old daughter Lulu Danger

Hugh also revealed that following their epic night, he tweeted the pop star, writing: "Dear @taylorswift13, you have an incredible show, an amazing and very hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8-year-old #halfgirlhalfbracelet."

To which she replied: "As a long-time Hugh Grant stan, this tweet is very important to my culture." Despite this, the pair have yet to arrange a meet-up.

During the conversation, Hugh also opened up about the inspiration behind his children's names.

Hugh, whose middle name is Mungo, quipped: "Yes, my parents were very unkind," Hugh laughed, adding, "so as a result, I gave my own children even worse names!"

Talking about Lulu, he said: "We thought it might be nice if, when she’s older, she could go into a bar and say, 'My middle name is Danger.'"

As for his youngest daughter, Blue, he said: "Once again, I panicked about names with my wife, so we asked her elder brother what we should call her," Hugh recalled, smiling. The suggestion from her older brother, John? The Minion-inspired name ‘Kevin’. Although Hugh and Anna didn’t quite warm to Kevin, John’s follow-up suggestion, ‘Blue’, inspired by his favourite colour, was an instant hit. "We did think about calling her Kevin, but then we said, ‘You'd better think of something else’."