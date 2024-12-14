Romeo Beckham identical to mum Victoria with vibrant blonde hair in unseen photo

Romeo Beckham and his fashionista mum, Victoria Beckham, are two of a kind, and on Friday, a childhood snap shared by the middle Beckham son left us doing a double take.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old shared the adorable snap of his toddler self with vibrant blonde long hair. In the photo, Romeo's resemblance to his mother is uncanny as he donned a football kit that was a few sizes too big.

Romeo looks so much like his mum Victoria in the unseen snap

Despite the fact VB has had brunette tresses in recent years, throughout her Spice Girls days, she donned platinum blonde locks countless times. Who can forget her iconic blonde 'Posh bob' that inspired a generation of women in the noughties to copy the choppy asymmetric crop?

If one thing is for sure, it's that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Romeo and his former pop star mum.

© Getty Images VB sporting her iconic platinum bob

Particularly when stepping out together on the red carpet, or sharing photos from their incredible family holidays, fans point out just how much he looks like the fashion mogul.

But it isn't just his mother whom he takes after; Romeo had a career as a footballer playing for Inter Miami, a team owned by his football star dad, David Beckham.

Romeo previously played for InterMiami

Following in Victoria's footsteps

Now, Romeo has swapped his sports kit for the catwalk and caused a storm last month when he walked the runway for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week.

Whilst there's no doubt VB would have been beaming with pride at her son's incredible career achievement, it was dad David who was quick to heap praise on his son, writing on Instagram: "Proud of you mate, well done," followed by a white heart emoji.

© Getty Images Romeo walked for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week

David and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn, meanwhile, sweetly penned: "Well done bro xx love you so much."

Romeo's debut made Paris Fashion Week doubly special for the Beckhams this year, who usually turn out in full support of Victoria.

It was no different this year when she presented her SS25 collection at the Château de Bagatelle in the Bois de Boulogne.

Sharing a photo ahead of the big day, David penned: "On the way to mum's show and trying to get a picture was a little challenging. 'Dad, before you post it we all have to approve.' Love you all, can't wait to see you @brooklynpeltzbeckham & @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. We love you, Mum, and are so proud of you @victoriabeckham."