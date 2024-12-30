Hailey Bieber was positively glowing in a photo she shared with her fans and followers recently.

The Rhode Beauty founder, 28, took to her Instagram Stories to look back over the year 2024, which saw her become a first-time mom, with a snap from when she was pregnant with her and her husband Justin Bieber's baby.

In the photo, Hailey was standing proudly with her hand resting just above her tummy, while her cream crop top showed off her growing bump.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber shared this photo from when she was pregnant

The then-mom-to-be paired her outfit with white shorts and her brunette hair was relaxed and tumbling over her shoulders.

The model captioned the black and white candid image: "Thank you 2024" along with a baby emoji, referencing how grateful she is to have welcomed her newborn this year.

Justin and Hailey, who wed in 2018, became parents in August this year after welcoming baby Jack Blues Bieber to the world.

The couple confirmed the joyous news with an adorable photo of Jack's tiny foot wrapped in a fluffy blanket, with Justin announcing his full name to his millions of fans and followers on social media.

The couple have been seemingly enjoying parenthood from the snippets they have shared ever since Jack was born.

Though they've been laying low, Hailey has occasionally posted the odd photo of her time as a new mom, including photos of her push present, a smiling selfie of their family of three and their adorable Halloween costumes that involved baby Jack.

If fans were hoping Hailey and Justin were planning to expand their family anytime soon, they might be waiting a little while.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey became parents in August

Page Six reported on Monday that the couple are content with being parents of one and are in "no rush" to have more children.

However, the pair, particularly Justin, have made no secret of the fact that they want to expand their family at some point in the future.

Before Jack arrived, the Grammy Award-winning singer was vocal about how he wanted to have "multiple babies" with his wife.

© Instagram Justin said previously he wants to have 'multiple' babies with Hailey

In 2019, the 'One Time' hitmaker posted a loving tribute to his wife in honor of her birthday.

Sharing pictures from their lavish second wedding in South Carolina, he wrote in the caption: "The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way. Next season BABIES."

© Instagram Justin and Hailey welcomed Jack in August

The following year, Justin, 30, appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show and candidly said he wanted to have as many babies with Hailey as she would allow!

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he told the former talk show host. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few."