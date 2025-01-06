Cat Deeley's young children Milo and James make unexpected TV appearance

This Morning star Cat Deeley has shared a rare glimpse of her two sons enjoying the festive period.

During Monday's instalment of the breakfast show, Cat, 48, spoke about spending Christmas with her husband of 12 years, Patrick Kielty, and their two sons Milo and James.

© Instagram Cat is a doting mother of two

"It was absolutely lovely," she told her co-host Ben Shephard. "We had such a great time. We went to Lapland UK and we saw Father Christmas. They were in their element. Oh my goodness, they had the best time ever."

She continued: "They were both on the good list. So many presents turned up."

© Getty Images Cat and Patrick tied the knot in 2012

A heartwarming clip of Milo, eight, and James, five, flashed up on the screen as Cat was speaking. The sibling duo were shown running along a frosted path surrounded by towering firs. Wrapped up warm against the chill, Cat's two sons rocked padded jackets and velvet burgundy Santa hats adorned with golden bells.

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Cat Deeley's children make rare appearance in sweet update

A separate clip, meanwhile, showed the family-of-four creating gingerbread treats inside a fairytale log cabin.

Sharing a further glimpse inside her time off, Cat later spoke about going to watch a panto and taking her two boys horse riding. As she spoke, an adorable clip popped up, showing Milo and James confidently trotting around on little ponies.

While Cat tends to keep her two boys out of the spotlight, she's occasionally spoken about the realities of balancing work commitments with family life.

© Instagram Cat Deeley's son and the family dog

During an interview with HELLO!, she admitted: "I drop the ball all the time. I'm exactly the same as everybody else. I do the juggle – the juggle is real, the struggle is real.

"We're all just trying to make everything work. It's all a juggle; it's juggling the things that make you feel good."

Meanwhile, during a chat with Lorraine Kelly, the mother-of-two revealed how their relocation back to the UK was in part prompted by their sons.

Cat, who moved to Los Angeles whilst presenting So You Think You Can Dance, explained: "We had always thought: 'Our boys have grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins they adore, and they adore them right back'. It's such a special moment in time and you don't get those times back."

Cat and Patrick are now raising their adorable brood in a £4.9 million five-bedroom house in leafy Hampstead. They own a 1950s property and later secured planning permission to transform their home into a lavish mid-century style abode.

© Getty The pair live in Hampstead, London

According to MailOnline, the pair have ambitious plans for the period property, with hopes to create a grand new entrance hall, demolish a living room mezzanine floor and extend the bedrooms and terrace by 4ft.

The five-bedroom home is also said to have a 'nanny suite', guest room, his and hers dressing rooms, a bar, snug and a children's play area, while the existing garage will be converted into a boot room and office.