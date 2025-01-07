Jennifer Garner looks sensational in figure-hugging skirt and killer heels after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reach divorce settlement

Jennifer Garner appeared effortlessly chic while running errands in West Hollywood on Monday. The actress was spotted after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

© SPOT-Stoianov / BACKGRID Jennifer Garner met with friends at Soho House in West Hollywood

The 52-year-old oozed style in a simple slouchy black sweater and a matching pencil skirt that was cut elegantly just above her knees. Jennifer paired the sophisticated look with a brown belt, a black leather handbag, and a pair of sky-high glossy black heels.

The 13 Going on 30 star layered a cropped black jacket over the top of her fashionable outfit, while opting for a pair of square-shaped sunglasses to keep a low profile. Jennifer was spotted heading to Soho House in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

© SPOT-Stoianov / BACKGRID The actress layered up with a stylish jacket

The actress sported her signature side swept bangs, while her luscious brunette locks were styled into soft waves. Jennifer kept her complexion natural and radiant with a subtle pinch of plush and a pink lip.

Jennifer shares three children, Violet, Fin and Samuel, with the Gone Girl star. Despite divorcing in 2018, the parents remain very close and even spent Thanksgiving together after being spotted out and about in Brentwood, California last month.

The Elektra star exuded style in a grey sweater and light-wash denim jeans as she carried a fresh bag of bagels, while Ben looked equally casual in a beige shirt.

Jennifer, Ben, and their kids ushered in the festivities with charitable work as they volunteered at the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, serving meals to those in need.

© Juliano/X17online.com Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner very close for Thanksgiving downtown Los Angeles

The pair's child, Fin, turned 16 on Monday, while their daughter Violet is now a freshman. Jennifer emotionally captured the days leading up to her daughter's departure, from her high school graduation to her exit.

Ben has now reached an official divorce settlement with Jennifer Lopez five months after she filed to end their two-year marriage. The pair, who first dated in the early 2000s before calling off their engagement, rekindled their romance nearly two decades later.

© MICHAEL TRAN Jennifer and Ben married in 2022

The pair dated for a year before tying the knot with a Las Vegas ceremony and a wedding celebration in Georgia. Ben was a step-father to Jennifer's twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

According to TMZ, Jennifer and Ben will each retain the earnings they individually acquired from various projects during their marriage. The settlement was mediated by renowned Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser.